Following a pair of road losses to begin the season, the St. Stephens softball team was happy to be home on Wednesday night. Indians pitcher Anicka McFarland limited Bunker Hill to one hit and St. Stephens’ offense pounded out 14 hits in a 15-5, six-inning victory over the Bears.

St. Stephens improved to 1-2 on the season as it prepares to host West Iredell in its Western Foothills 3A Conference opener on Tuesday, a contest that will be followed by a home game against nonconference Maiden the following night. As for Bunker Hill, it also moved to 1-2 ahead of tonight's trip to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell and Tuesday’s visit to another league opponent, West Lincoln.

“It feels good,” St. Stephens coach Rick Deyton said of his team’s first win. “The girls finally came together. Anicka did a great job on the mound ... she’s finding her zone and starting to feel comfortable out there on the mound, and we hit the ball well today too.”

Bunker Hill scored the first run of Wednesday’s contest in the top of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Anna Sigmon walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI groundout from Leah Norton.

St. Stephens responded with five runs in the bottom half of the opening inning. All nine starters came to the plate in the frame, which began with a walk by McFarland, who stole second and third before scoring on Chloe Henline’s double to left. After moving to third on a wild pitch, a fielding error allowed Henline to cross the plate, while the Indians also received an RBI infield single from Brylyn McFarland, a passed ball that scored another run and a throwing error that made it 5-1.

After Anicka McFarland struck out the side in the top of the second, St. Stephens tacked on five more runs in its next at-bat. McFarland led off with a single, then Henline doubled and Allie Gillmore plated McFarland with a single to left. An RBI groundout from Kaela Briggs gave the Indians a 7-1 advantage before an RBI triple from Brylyn McFarland, an RBI groundout from Alexa Woodard and a wild pitch accounted for St. Stephens’ remaining runs in the inning.

Each team scored a run in the third, the Bears on a sacrifice fly from Payton Lane that plated Sigmon and the Indians on an infield single from Brylyn McFarland that scored Henline, who had doubled to begin the inning. St. Stephens then scored three runs in the fourth when Woodard tripled and crossed the plate on a wild pitch, Henline knocked in Anicka McFarland with a bloop single and Gillmore drove in Henline with a double.

Trailing 14-2, Bunker Hill kept the game alive with three runs in the fifth. Sigmon registered the Bears’ only hit of the night on a one-out single to left, while a pair of wild pitches and an error scored her, Alix Cutter and Lane, respectively.

Nevertheless, St. Stephens earned a mercy-rule win when a leadoff single from Carmen Gooch in the sixth was followed by Anicka McFarland’s game-ending triple.

“We were just swinging the bat tonight, that’s our big thing,” said Deyton. “We haven’t been swinging, finally got up there swinging the bat.”

Anicka McFarland was the winning pitcher after allowing five runs (three earned) in six innings. She struck out 10 and walked six while throwing 115 pitches, 64 for strikes. On the other side, Bunker Hill’s Kylie Killian took the loss.

“She’s hitting her locations great, she’s starting to find her stride in this, she is a young pitcher,” said Deyton of his sophomore hurler. “So, feeling good about our season with her on the mound.”

At the plate, St. Stephens got four hits from Henline, three from Brylyn McFarland, two apiece from Anicka McFarland, Gillmore and Woodard and one from Gooch.

“Overall, we’ve got a scrappy little group of girls,” said Deyton. “A lot of hustle in them, a lot of fight, and I think we’ll do well.”

ST. STEPHENS 15, BUNKER HILL 5 (6 INNINGS)

Bunker Hill;101;030;—;5;1;3

St. Stephens;551;301;—;15;14;3

WP: Anicka McFarland

LP: Kylie Killian