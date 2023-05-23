For 78 minutes of Monday night’s 3A state playoff third-round match, Hickory High’s girls soccer team controlled the stat sheet, but St. Stephens turned back every challenge.

The Indians got a late goal to forge a 1-1 tie in regulation, then stood tall in the penalty-kick portion and advanced to the state quarterfinals by winning a 4-2 shootout.

Seeded 13th in the West, St. Stephens (15-4-1) will travel to top-seeded South Point (20-0-3) on Thursday, with the winner advancing to next Tuesday’s regional final against either No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (19-1-2) or No. 2 West Henderson (22-3). South Point knocked off eighth-seeded Enka 5-1 on Monday.

The win snapped a 14-match losing streak by the Indians to Hickory, dating back to a win in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. It is also the fourth playoff win in a row against the Red Tornadoes dating back to 2012.

“I have no words,” said Indians head coach Tina Voudouris. “I mean, it’s incredible. It’s unbelievable that these seniors finally got the opportunity, and they took advantage of it. They killed it this game and I’m so excited for them that they can keep going in the playoffs.”

The two goals that bookended regulation came from what seemed to be ordinary and routine plays. Hickory, the No. 5 seed, got its tally 39 seconds into the match. A long ball lofted ahead by Mia Zulueta was met by Indians goalkeeper Addyson Clary near the top center of the 18-yard box. Clary mishandled the ball which skittered behind her, and Jayden Fralick was on hand for the easy pick and rolled the ball in for the score.

The goal to tie the match came with 91 seconds remaining from a free kick from about 40 yards near the left touch line. Hoping to find chaos in the box, Addison Cox lifted a high shot that bounced in front of keeper Hannah Griesen. The ball’s bounce carried over the head of Griesen and just under the crossbar for the score and interrupted what would have the 11th straight shutout for Hickory.

“It was extremely unexpected,” said Voudouris. “It was beautifully placed, perfect placement. The girls, all on the field, were running and moving, so they’re causing a lot of distractions. That free kick was what everybody was waiting for it. Once that kick went in, we were ready to go.”

In between, Hickory (20-3-2) put together several scoring chances and, unofficially, outshot the Indians 14-4 in regulation. Much of that work came in the first half with the Red Tornadoes getting 12 shots, five on goal. Defensively, Hickory bottled up the Indians in their own end, as the first foray into Red Tornadoes territory did not occur until the 12th minute, and the first shot came 27 minutes into the contest.

However, it was the inability to add to the lead that proved costly.

“That’s unfortunate,” Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings said. “But, you know, we’ve probably got to do a better job of finding that second goal so we can close games out.”

Voudouris was pleased with the adjustments made defensively, which kept Hickory from getting a shot in regulation after the 49th minute.

“Our defense really did a good job connecting and stopping that constant run — the same play over and over again”, the fifth-year head coach said. “They finally picked it up and they denied everybody every ball.”

A pair of free kicks for St. Stephens late in regulation came up empty, as did a corner kick opportunity in the 75th minute, as Hickory defenders cleared the play. St. Stephens finally got its first shot on goal in the 79th minute, which tied the contest.

Zulueta had a pair of open looks in the first 10-minute overtime, both saved by Clary. A header by Fralick in the 94th minute went high, and a wide-angled shot along the end line by Fralick was grabbed by Clary.

A corner kick by St. Stephens in the 96th minute was successfully defended.

In the two five-minute golden goal periods, Hickory put three shots on goal in the opening four minutes, only to see Clary turn back the attempts. Cox had another long free kick in the final five-minute overtime.

In the shootout stage, Griesen made a diving save in round one with Hickory’s Kate Bridges scoring. Cox and Fralick traded scores in round two, but Zulueta and Litzy Hernandez missed back-to-back shots to set the Indians up for the win. Bella Yang and Gabby Spatz each converted PKs before Juliette Hessong closed out the match for the win.

“We just kept missing opportunities in the overtime minutes,” Vourdouris said. “But sometimes, you’ve got to go to PKs. That doesn’t say that Brian’s team was worse than us. Both teams played their freaking heart out tonight. PKs are PKs. They don’t show who’s better; they just show who’s ready to go, and tonight my team showed up on those PKs.”

Despite the loss, Jillings had nothing but praise for his players.

“We had a great season, and my girls can hold their heads up high,” said Jillings. “Preseason, we came up with goals that we wanted to achieve. I don’t think anybody gave us a shot at winning the conference. For them to win such a challenging league says buckets about them. We had a good run in the playoffs, 20 wins. Obviously, it’s a tough way to end it, but we can look back and they’ve had a wonderful season.”