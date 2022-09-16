St. Stephens soccer blanks Foard, improves to 7-0

First place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference was on the line Thursday night when the St. Stephens boys soccer team hosted Fred T. Foard in a battle of league unbeatens. In the end, the Indians ascended to the top of the heap — albeit with 11 conference games still to play — courtesy of a 2-0 victory over their Catawba County foes.

With the win, St. Stephens improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Western Foothills 3A contests. Ranked fourth in the state among 3A West teams according to the latest MaxPreps.com poll, the Indians will battle crosstown rival Hickory — the third-ranked team — at home on Monday.

On the other side, 11th-ranked Foard (6-3-1, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Statesville on Monday as the Tigers look to remain within striking distance of St. Stephens, Hickory and East Lincoln, all of which have yet to lose a conference match. The Red Tornadoes and Mustangs are both 2-0-1 in league play after playing to a 2-2 tie earlier this week.

“The defense has been outstanding this season so far,” St. Stephens coach Fernando Munoz said. “Those guys are still young so we’ll have them next year, and hopefully we can keep the same control and the same low scoring and earn us more clean sheets.”

“Both teams were coming in for their third game of the week, both of us played tough games last night and there were a lot of tired legs on both sides,” Foard coach Scottie Goforth added. “Obviously St. Stephens is a solid side, they are still undefeated and they had a lot to defend here tonight with their undefeated record and their home turf, so they had a good bit of fight to them. But they definitely stay pretty compact and organized in the back, and St. Stephens is a very athletic team.”

St. Stephens maintained possession for much of the night on Thursday, particularly in the early going. The Indians' first clean look at the net came in the eighth minute, when Evan Brooks tried a header from the right side that Foard goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff was able to stop.

Steinhoff also turned away a shot by the Indians’ Aidan Withers in the ninth minute, and the hosts missed a couple of chances in the 11th as well. St. Stephens kept putting pressure on the Tigers’ defense in the moments that followed, with Foard’s Brandon Henderson denying a St. Stephens opportunity in the 14th before a shot by Withers was high in the 15th.

Foard finally found some room on the offensive end in the 20th minute when Grayson Walker stepped in front of an Indians pass and streaked up the middle. However, he was unable to get enough force behind his shot as St. Stephens keeper Kavyn Cardona easily corralled it.

The Indians continued to pepper the net from there, failing to score off a corner kick in the 21st minute before Eliseo Coronado was denied by Steinhoff in the 22nd and was high of the net on a shot attempt in the 26th. Walker also had another chance for Foard in the 24th, but his shot was wide left.

Coronado tried to find a teammate on a through ball in the 29th minute to no avail, while the Tigers’ Hayden Slager got into the St. Stephens box with around six minutes left in the opening half before the Indians cleared the ball and quickly fired two shots on the other end, both of which failed to find the back of the net. Nevertheless, St. Stephens was able to score in the 35th when Carter Bonini’s shot from the right side was deflected by Steinhoff right to Collin Buff, who banged it into the left side of the net for a 1-0 Indians lead.

“That’s what we practice a lot is after every shot we have to crash the boards because most of the time these guys are just watching the ball and we can’t play like that,” said Munoz. “We need to take every chance we get to score because Foard has always had a good soccer program and we can’t give up any chances to beat them.”

The score remained 1-0 at the half and after both teams failed to capitalize on opportunities early in the second half, Coronado displayed his passing prowess late in the 52nd minute. Battling against a defender on the left side of the box, he sent a cross to the middle of the box that found an oncoming Eduardo Figueroa, who executed a header that got past Steinhoff for St. Stephens’ second goal of the night.

“I think the offense is growing,” said Munoz. “Eduardo has grown a lot since his freshman year, not just body-wise but speed, and he’s a lot more knowledgeable of his position and he takes great advantage of it. Even though we sometimes carry the same formation all the time, he’s always there to try and make a difference for us.”

Munoz added that Coronado has “great control with his feet” and is “always looking for that extra person inside the box that could have a better chance than he does.”

Neither team was able to score for the remainder of the contest, with Foard’s best chances coming on a Kenai Singchanh-Yang shot that was wide right in the 56th minute and a header attempt by the Tigers that was snagged by a leaping Cardona in the 74th. St. Stephens also survived a shot by Foard in the final minute, running out the clock for its third shutout of the season.

“We’re rolling into fall now, where in these games the ball’s a little more slick just because you’ve got a little bit more dew,” said Goforth of the Tigers, who had several shots sail high over the net. “So we’ve got to adjust to that, but we’ll make our adjustments and start to sort those things out.”