In its three playoff matches, St. Stephens has proven it can win in various ways, but a constant theme has the Indians within two wins of playing for a state title. They’ll get their biggest challenge to date tonight with a match at West Region No. 1 seed South Point in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s girls soccer tournament.

Led by senior Juliette Hessong, a speedy and talented forward in the open pitch, the first two rounds saw the Indians put up double-digit shot totals for wins over Stuart Cramer and North Davidson. However, Hickory was able to bottle up the St. Stephens offense during much of Monday’s third-round match. Yet, when the Indians had the opportunity, they made it pay off. Addison Cox’s deep free kick in the 79th minute found its way past the Hickory goalkeeper, and the Indians eventually pulled out the win in penalty kicks.

The one constant for the Indians this season has been their defense. Led by keeper Addyson Clary with support on the backline from center backs Cox and Mira Fogle, as well as halfbacks Kirsten Setzer and Brenna Laney, St Stephens has given up 16 goals this season with a maximum of two in any match. The tight defense has kept the Indians in every match played this season. All four losses this season came by one goal, all against playoff teams.

Monday’s match at Hickory saw the Indians give up one in the first minute on a mishandled play in the goal area. From there, St. Stephens clamped down and increasingly shut off Hickory’s opportunities. Unofficially, the Red Tornadoes went from 12 shots in the first half to just two in the second, which kept St. Stephens within a bounce of getting even.

“Our defense really did a good job connecting and stopping that constant run — the same play over and over again,” said Indians head coach Tina Voudouris after the match. “They finally picked it up and they denied everybody every ball.”

The Indians will need another defensive effort tonight, perhaps even finding another gear against South Point, which has scored 158 goals in 23 games and 26 in three playoff matches, including a 5-1 victory over Enka in Monday’s third round. The Red Raiders have five players that have double-digit goal totals, led by Grace Smith’s 44. Lexi Birtwistle and Mackenzie Crill have each cleared 20 into the nets, with Claire Hauck and Jesson Cadiang scoring 11 and 10, respectively.

As good as South Point has been on offense, its defense may be even better with just 10 goals allowed during the season. The Red Raiders are backed by keeper Payton Decker, who has made 27 saves on the year. Four of the goals allowed came in the first two matches.

Nchsaa Soccer PlayoffsSchedule: Quarterfinals: Tonight; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 30; State Finals: June 2-3 at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium.

3A WEST REGIONNO. 13 ST. STEPHENS (15-4-1)

at NO. 1 SOUTH POINT (20-0-3), 6 p.m.

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 26-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Christina Voudouris

Starters: F: Jade Gonzales, Fr.; Juliette Hessong, Sr. MF: Sarah McNeil, Sr.; Kaitlyn Prado, Fr.; Gabby Spatz, So; Bella Yang, Fr. D: Addison Cox, So.; Mira Fogle, Sr.; Brenna Laney, Fr.; Kirsten Setzer, So. GK: Addyson Clary, So.

Playoff results: 5/15 vs. No. 20 Stuart Cramer (4-1); 5/18 at No. 4 North Davidson (3-1); 5/22 at No. 5 Hickory (1-1, 4-2 PKs)

About South Point (Big South 3A Conference champion, 17-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Christopher Baity

Key players: Grace Smith, Sr.; Lexi Birtwistle, Jr.; Mackenzie Crill, Fr.; Claire Hauck, Fr.; Jesson Cadiang, Jr. GK: Payton Decker, Sr.

Playoff results: 5/15 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (18-0); 5/18 vs. No. 16 North Henderson (3-0); 5/22 vs. No. 8 Enka (5-1)

Next up: No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (19-1-2) or No. 2 West Henderson (22-3)