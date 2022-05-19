 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Stephens' Peissel signs with UNCG for baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
Julien Peissel
Photo courtesy of St. Stephens High School

St. Stephens senior Julien Peissel, center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at UNC Greensboro next season.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert