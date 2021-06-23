 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Stephens’ Peissel collects player of the year honors
0 Comments
top story

St. Stephens’ Peissel collects player of the year honors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julien Peissel

St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel, 11, prepares to fire a pitch to the plate in a file photo from earlier this month. Peissel has been selected as the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s baseball player of the year.

 Ernie Masche, Record File Photo

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference announced its 2021 all-conference baseball team on Wednesday morning, with St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel receiving player of the year recognition. McDowell swept the conference’s other top honors, as the Titans’ Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson were selected as co-pitchers of the year and McDowell’s Alex Smith was named coach of the year.

Below is the complete listing of the All-Northwestern 3A/4A baseball team (listed in order of team finish).

McDowell (14-2 overall, 10-1 in league play; lost in third round of 4A state playoffs)

Co-Pitcher of the Year: Dusty Revis

Co-Pitcher of the Year: Chapel Matson

All-Conference: Three Young

All-Conference: Ethan Hamm

All-Conference: Ben Barnes

All-Conference: Ethan Hensley

All-Conference: Logan Duncan

All-Conference: Ty Smith

All-Conference: Cyrus Black

Coach of the Year: Alex Smith

St. Stephens (11-4 overall, 8-3 in league play; lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)

Player of the Year: Julien Peissel

All-Conference: Silas Isenhour

All-Conference: Gavin Marley

All-Conference: James Tate

All-Conference: Peyton Young

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All-Conference: Justin Skewes

All-Conference: Josh Barkley

All-Conference: Jacob Boger

South Caldwell (8-6 overall, 7-5 in league play)

All-Conference: Isaiah Kirby

All-Conference: Gavin Barlowe

All-Conference: Ryan Parrish

All-Conference: Eli Webb

All-Conference: Mason Reising

Watauga (8-6 overall, 6-6 in league play)

All-Conference: Ryan Fox

All-Conference: Jacob Dilley

All-Conference: Tristan Salinas

Alexander Central (4-9 overall, 4-8 in league play)

All-Conference: J.D. Little

All-Conference: Mason Chapman Mays

Hickory (4-9 overall, 3-9 in league play)

All-Conference: Henry Stewart

Freedom (3-11 overall, 3-9 in league play)

All-Conference: Daniel Stevenson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert