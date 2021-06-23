St. Stephens’ Peissel collects player of the year honors

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference announced its 2021 all-conference baseball team on Wednesday morning, with St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel receiving player of the year recognition. McDowell swept the conference’s other top honors, as the Titans’ Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson were selected as co-pitchers of the year and McDowell’s Alex Smith was named coach of the year.
Below is the complete listing of the All-Northwestern 3A/4A baseball team (listed in order of team finish).
McDowell (14-2 overall, 10-1 in league play; lost in third round of 4A state playoffs)
Co-Pitcher of the Year: Dusty Revis
Co-Pitcher of the Year: Chapel Matson
All-Conference: Three Young
All-Conference: Ethan Hamm
All-Conference: Ben Barnes
All-Conference: Ethan Hensley
All-Conference: Logan Duncan
All-Conference: Ty Smith
All-Conference: Cyrus Black
Coach of the Year: Alex Smith
St. Stephens (11-4 overall, 8-3 in league play; lost in third round of 3A state playoffs)
Player of the Year: Julien Peissel
All-Conference: Silas Isenhour
All-Conference: Gavin Marley
All-Conference: James Tate
All-Conference: Peyton Young
All-Conference: Justin Skewes
All-Conference: Josh Barkley
All-Conference: Jacob Boger
South Caldwell (8-6 overall, 7-5 in league play)
All-Conference: Isaiah Kirby
All-Conference: Gavin Barlowe
All-Conference: Ryan Parrish
All-Conference: Eli Webb
All-Conference: Mason Reising
Watauga (8-6 overall, 6-6 in league play)
All-Conference: Ryan Fox
All-Conference: Jacob Dilley
All-Conference: Tristan Salinas
Alexander Central (4-9 overall, 4-8 in league play)
All-Conference: J.D. Little
All-Conference: Mason Chapman Mays