St. Stephens senior Spencer Neill, seated second from left, was one of five students recently selected to join the Western Carolina University UP (University Participant) Program for the 2023-24 school year. The UP Program provides an inclusive, two-year, on-campus living and learning experience for college-aged persons with special needs. The goal of the program is to facilitate UP students' transition from secondary school to adult life with education, employment and independent living.
St. Stephens' Neill selected for Western Carolina UP Program
