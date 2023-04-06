St. Stephens wrestler Andrew Kehoe, left, was nominated and presented this week with the Character & Leadership All-American Award by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps. The award is based on outstanding leadership on and off the wrestling mat. Kehoe is a senior with a 4.3 GPA who will continue his athletic and wrestling career at Roanoke College in Salem, Va. Pictured with Kehoe is St. Stephens wrestling coach Billy Baker.