St. Stephens wrestler Andrew Kehoe, left, was nominated and presented this week with the Character & Leadership All-American Award by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps. The award is based on outstanding leadership on and off the wrestling mat. Kehoe is a senior with a 4.3 GPA who will continue his athletic and wrestling career at Roanoke College in Salem, Va. Pictured with Kehoe is St. Stephens wrestling coach Billy Baker.
St. Stephens' Kehoe receives award for character and leadership
