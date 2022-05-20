St. Stephens hosts East Lincoln in regional semifinals

There are eight teams left in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state baseball tournament. Three of them are located with 35 miles of each other.

The Western Foothills 3A Conference needed the final game of the regular season to decide conference tournament seeds and a regular season champion with the possibility of a three-way tie for first. North Lincoln defeated East Lincoln to claim the conference championship outright, while St. Stephens defeated Fred T. Foard to set up a three-way tie for second.

Foard went on to win the tournament championship, but, as it turned out, the most important game of that week came when the Indians went to East Lincoln to win the conference tournament semifinal game. It turned out to be enough to place the Indians ahead of the Mustangs in the RPI rankings, which sets up tonight’s state quarterfinal at St. Stephens and also guarantees one of the conference member teams will play in the 3A West final next week.

Will another team from the conference join them? North Lincoln has a tough game at South Rowan for the right to take the other spot and have home-field advantage in the best-of-three regional title series. Will it be an all-Lincoln County regional final for the second time in three tournaments? Will St. Stephens channel the 50th anniversary celebration of its back-to-back state championships into one of its own? There are intriguing games to come tonight.

Below is some of what to look for.

(Note: Stats listed are from Maxpreps. Playoff records listed by the NCHAA are from 1980 through 2021.)

NCHSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinals: Tonight; West Region series: May 24-28; State Championship series: June 3-4.

3A WEST REGION

No. 11 East Lincoln (19-6) at No. 10 St. Stephens (22-6), 7 p.m.

About St. Stephens (15-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles 1971, 1972, 1973):

Wild card qualifier

Playoff schedule: 5/10 vs. No. 23 Central Davidson (5-3); 5/12 at No. 7 Parkwood (8-1); 5/17 at No. 2 Ledford (10-0)

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key Pitcher: Julien Peissel, Sr.

Key Hitters: Silas Isenhour Sr.; Julien Peissel, Sr.

Leading 1-0 after three innings at Ledford, Silas Isenhour gave the Indians breathing room with a two-run homer in the fourth. The Indians added a run in the fifth and then put the game away with six runs in the seventh. Josh Barkley had three hits to lead the attack, which had seven hits and earned five walks. On the mound, Julien Peissel pitched a two-hit shutout with two walks and eight strikeouts. Combined with Barkley in the previous contest, the Indians have given up a run on four hits over the last two games. This is the second straight quarterfinal round for St. Stephens, which lost to Sun Valley last June.

About East Lincoln (22-24 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Playoff schedule: 5/10 vs. No. 22 Forestview (8-0); 5/12 at No. 6 Eastern Guilford (7-3); 5/17 vs. Jesse Carson (4-2)

Coach: Chris Matile

Key pitchers: Carson Dahle, So. (4-2, 1 save, 40 IP, 57 K, 8 BB, 2.98 ERA); Seth Haigler, Sr. (4-1, 22 IP, 24 K, 7 BB, 3.50); Logan Palmer, Sr. (1-2, 20.2 IP, 18 K, 9 BB, 3.39 ERA), Isaac Armstrong, Jr. (5-0, 39.1 IP, 53 K, 14 BB, 2.67 ERA)

Key hitters: Garrett Michel, Sr. (.548, 43 runs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 47 RBI, 16 SB); Gavin Houser, Sr. (.412, 8 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI); Evan Matile, Fr. (.361, 9 2B, HR, 29 RBI, 11 SB); Trey Spees, So. (.380, 35 runs, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 23 RBI); Graham Smiley, Sr. (.372, 11 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

For the second time in two games, East Lincoln fell behind early, but rebounded for the win. Down 2-1 heading into the fourth, the Mustangs scored twice to take the lead for good. Isaac Armstrong held Carson to the two runs on five hits and struck out nine with no walks. He also helped himself at the plate with a couple of RBIs. Graham Smiley doubled and tripled, and Garrett Michel doubled twice to lead the offense. East Lincoln was three outs from reaching the regional round last year, but Forbush scored four in the seventh to stun the Mustangs 6-4.

Coaches’ comments: (Note: each coach was asked what made the other team difficult to play)

Coach Bowman (St. Stephens): “East Lincoln is one of the best teams in the state and it shows through how they play the game. They are coached well in all facets of the game. They have a powerful lineup that requires you to compete on every pitch. They are just a very solid club, and we are looking forward to the game.”

Coach Matile (East Lincoln): “The biggest thing is that this is our fourth time playing against each other this year; there are no secrets. The kids are comfortable and will be in an environment they are used to. St. Stephens is very well-coached, they do a great job working counts and, as the season has progressed, have done a great having team at-bats, extending at-bats with foul balls, bunting, backside hitting with two strikes. The biggest thing playing them is not giving them extra outs because they will take full advantage of it. Offensively, we just have to continue with a solid approach and when opportunities arise we have to take advantage of them. We are excited about the opportunity.”

Series history: After the teams swapped road wins during the regular season, St. Stephens won the conference tournament game 9-6, which turned into the difference in this being a road game for the Indians.

Next up: No. 5 North Lincoln (20-5) or No. 1 South Rowan (25-4)

No. 5 North Lincoln (20-5) at No. 1 South Rowan (25-4), 7 p.m.

About North Lincoln (14-14 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2019):

Western Foothills 3A Conference champion

Playoff schedule: 5/10 vs. No. 28 North Iredell (7-4); 5/12 vs. No. 12 Crest (2-1); 5/17 at No. 4 West Henderson (4-3)

Coach: Charlie Goss

Key pitchers: Landon Reeves, Sr. (10-2, 74.2 IP, 94 K, 16 BB, 2.34 ERA); Kellen Karr, Fr. (5-1, 44 IP, 57 K, 21 BB, 1.27 ERA).

Key hitters: Matt Heavner, Sr. (.451, 11 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 24 RBI); Maddux Walker, Jr. (.425, 7 2B, 20 RBI); Reece Moody, Sr. (.371, 3 2B, 2 3B, 19 RBI); Landon Reeves, Sr. (.430, 4 2B, 3B, 14 SB).

For the second game in a row, North Lincoln held a lead only to sweat out the final result at the end to advance. After Landon Reeves reached his pitch limit with two outs left, Matt Heavner gave up a hit and a walk, but held tight for the save and a 4-3 road win. Heavner provided half of the offense earlier with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. Reeves had a pair of hits and Logan Sammons a sacrifice fly. A win tonight will return the 2019 state champs to the West final.

About South Rowan (20-22 NCHSAA playoffs):

South Piedmont 3A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Playoff schedule: 5/10 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (24-1); vs. 5/12 No. 17 South Point (6-1); vs. No. 8 East Rowan (8-3).

Coach: Thad Chrismon

No roster or player stats made available

The Raiders and county rival East Rowan tied for the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship. With the teams splitting road wins during the season, a draw placed South Rowan as the top seed of the conference tournament, which set up a home game for the final that the Raiders won 5-2 and give the tiebreaker to South Point for state tournament seeding. The two played for a fourth time on Tuesday with South Point scoring seven in the fourth to win the game 8-3.

Series history: South Rowan defeated the Knights 8-3 in the first round of the 2014 tournament.

Next up: No. 11 East Lincoln (19-6) or No. 10 St. Stephens (22-6)