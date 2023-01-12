St. Stephens’ Horan sets school record during track meet

LINCOLNTON — Among the standout performances during Wednesday’s indoor track and field meet hosted by North Lincoln was the effort of St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan in the girls’ pole vault. The junior broke the school’s winter record with a jump of 9 feet, 8 inches in the event, in which she was the only competitor.

Newton-Conover, Hickory, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Bandys and Maiden also attended the meet, with the Red Devils and Red Tornadoes collecting three wins apiece. The Bears earned one victory, as did the Tigers.

Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller won the girls’ 55-meter dash with a time of 7.6 seconds and the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 11.5 inches. Teammate Michael Sifford added a winning time of 6.5 seconds in the boys’ 55-meter dash.

Hickory received a first-place mark of 20 feet, 3 inches from Kwan Oates in the boys’ long jump. Oates also won the triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, 8 inches, while Brian Schoellner finished first in the boys’ pole vault with a jump of 11 feet.

Bunker Hill’s Ayden Thompson won the boys’ 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.9 seconds, while Foard emerged victorious in the girls’ 4x400-meter relay with a time of 5:23.40.