St. Stephens hoops squads bounce Bears, go to 2-0

The Indians played a harassing man defense that forced turnovers, as well as induced the Bears’ into playing a little faster than they were comfortable on offense.

“At times I feel like we have the personnel that can do it,” Bennett said about his team applying man-to-man pressure. “But there are going to be times we can’t as well. We had an opportunity to maybe cause some problems today and put some pressure on them.”

Ella Pilkenton and Allie Reid worked the St. Stephens offense with Elizabeth Sumpter canning a 3-pointer in the opening quarter as the Indians built a 13-9 lead. But St. Stephens capitalized on the Bears’ personal foul woes as Burch picked up her third foul early in the second period and a couple of minutes later Olivia Ellis picked up her second.

With Kaylee McGlamery taking over the offensive load for the Indians in the second stanza, St. Stephens' lead increased to 25-18 at halftime. Not only were the Bears struggling to get into an offensive rhythm, they were struggling even more on the boards.

“The two things we had as the keys to victory were not turning the ball over and rebounding the basketball,” Swanson said. “Now rebounding the basketball might have been helped if we had kids we could get off the bench that weren’t in foul trouble. We’ll get better.”