St. Stephens Indians will travel to Hickory for a playoff match for the first time since the Indians upset the Hickory Red Tornadoes in 2015.

As they meet in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls’ soccer tournament, there will be few secrets.

As then-St. Stephens head coach Chuck Davis said following the 2015 matchup : “When you play a team three times in a season, you’re so used to each other that you don’t really have to talk about anything before the game.”

The rivalry between the two teams – in years past, one of the best springs sports rivalries in the area – was at its height in the first half of the 2010s.

In most of those seasons, one of the two teams made annual runs to the 3A West Region final. And in most years, one team had to go through the other to get there.

In 2010, Hickory was in the Final Four and came close to getting a shot at the Indians in the quarterfinals, but St. Stephens lost 1-0 in the previous round to Crest.

A year later, the teams did meet in the 3A state quarterfinals with the Red Tornadoes eking out a 1-0 at St. Stephens to reach the West final.

In 2012, the Indians exacted a measure of revenge in the quarterfinals with a no-doubt 3-0 win at home to get to the West finals.

The two missed each other the next couple of years, but St. Stephens was able to make a run at the state finals in 2013 before a loss to Cardinal Gibbons.

Both were eliminated by the quarterfinals in 2014, but the two teams had one final playoff showdown in 2015. It came in the second round at Hickory, which entered the playoffs as the West No. 1 seed.

A defensive juggernaut, Hickory had allowed just one goal to Olivia Holmes of St. Stephens during the regular season. In the playoff rematch, Holmes found the net again in the 45th minute, and it was enough to pull off the 1-0 upset.

As it turned out, that match was a turning point for the fortunes of both teams. For Hickory, it was the first of a string of early-round defeats that ended with last week’s win over Central Cabarrus, which placed them in the third round for the first time since 2014.

After defeating Hickory in the 2015 playoffs, St. Stephens did not have a playoff win until 2021 and picked up another last year. This will be the Indians first third-round visit since that 2015 upset.

Another turning point from that game has been Hickory’s dominance of the series. Since losing that second-round playoff match in 2015, the Red Tornadoes have won 14 in a row against the Indians including matches of 2-1 and 1-0 this season.

Hickory and St. Stephens are not the only area teams taking part in the playoff action this week.

Hibriten will have a shot at the defending 3A champ Lake Norman Charter School while East Lincoln and West Henderson will face off to see which team keeps its streak of quarterfinals appearances alive.

NCHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Schedule: Third Round: Monday, May 22; Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 25; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 30; State Finals: June 2-3 at UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium.

3A WEST REGION

NO. 13 ST. STEPHENS (14-4-1) at NO. 5 HICKORY (20-2-2), 6 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion, 30-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Mia Zulueta scored the hat trick and the Red Tornadoes spun their 10th straight shutout in a 3-0 win over Central Cabarrus in round two. A win would put Hickory in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Jayden Fralick, Jr.; Litzy Hernandez, Jr. MF: Mia Zulueta. So.; Stephanie Zulueta, Fr. D: Carlee Baer, Sr.; Kate Bridges, So.; Mebane White, Jr.; GK: Hannah Griesen, Sr.

About St. Stephens (Wildcard entry, 25-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

For the second time in two playoff matches, the Indians put up a double-digit total in shots-on-goal, this time for a 3-1 win at North Davidson.

St. Stephens has allowed 14 goals this season, no more than two in any match. A win puts the Indians in the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the 2013 state final.

Coach: Christina Voudouris

Key players: F: Juliette Hessong, Sr. MF: Kaitlyn Prado, Fr.; Gabby Spatz. So. D: Addison Cox, So.; Mira Fogle, Sr.; Kirsten Setzer, So. GK: Addyson Clary, So.

Next up: No. 8 Enka (14-7-1) or No. 1 South Point (19-0-3)

NO. 6 HIBRITEN (14-4-4) at NO. 3 LAKE NORMAN CHARTER (18-1-2), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten: (Northwestern 3A representative, 33-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Panthers spread out the scoring in Thursday’s second round for a 3-0 win over Oak Grove. Bella Hawkins, Haley Crowe and Avery Harris all had scores with the latter two and Mayra Tejamanil providing assists.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed five shots on goal in the two playoff matches. Hibriten has 14 shutouts this season with a total of 13 goals.

This is the first Sweet 16 round for the Panthers since 2018. The last quarterfinal appearance came in 2009 when the Panthers went to the 2A West final.

Coach: Shea Bridges

Key players: F: Avery Harris, Fr. (24 goals, 10 assists); Abby Kidder, Sr. (14 goals, 21 assists). MF: Addison Brookshire, Fr.; Bella Hawkins, So. (18 goals, 19 assists); D: Haley Crowe, Jr.; Darby Keen. GK: Rylee Conard, Sr. (East-West All-Star game selection).

About Lake Norman Charter (South Piedmont 3A champion, 40-8 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2014, 2021, 2022))

Lake Noman Charter allowed a rare goal in the second round but still had plenty of clearance to oust Crest 5-1 last Thursday.

The Knights have surrendered eight goals all season with 15 shutouts. Rylie Cook scored twice to lead the Lake Norman Charter to the win.

The Knights have lost twice since returning from the pandemic and are back-to-back state champions. They have reached the state finals the last four times and this is their sixth-straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Coach: Jason Reichert

Key players: Rylie Cook, Sr. (48 goals); Kayla Pater, Sr. (23 goals, 19 assists); Madison Buffington, So. (20 goals, 11 assists); Isabella Thamodharan, Fr. (10 assists). GK: Imani Anzaya, Jr. (8 goals allowed)

Series history: Lake Norman Charter won the only match 7-0 in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Next up: East Lincoln (19-4-2) or No. 2 West Henderson (21-3)

NO. 10 EAST LINCOLN (19-4-2) at NO. 2 WEST HENDERSON (21-3), 6:30 p.m.

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills Athletic 3A runner-up, 23-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Grace Harpster scored in the second overtime and Morgan Brotherton added the insurance goal for a 3-1 win at Atkins in the second round.

Ginny Overbay also scored in regulation for the Mustangs while Lily Cleeland had 12 saves. A win gets the Mustangs into the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Coach: Jason Dragoon

Key players: F: Ginny Overbay, Sr. (17 goals); Abbie Hege, Jr. (22 goals, 11 assists); Grace Harpster, Jr. (10 goals). MF: Sadie Cunningham, Sr.; D: Karly Patterson, Sr.

About West Henderson (Mountain Seven 3A champion, 18-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Falcons have a 127-14 scoring margin this season but both playoff games against significantly lower seeds have been closer than expected – a 2-0 over No. 31 North Lincoln and a 3-1 win over No. 18 Ashe County.

However, the West Henderson defense continues to be tough to solve as Ava Heffner has needed only six saves in the two matches. Marianne Maxon had her second goal of the playoffs during Thursday’s win over Ashe County and both Rhylie Druskis and Noelle Houlihan tacked on one goal each.

A win puts West Henderson in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Coach: Brian Brewer

Key players: Marianne Maxon, Jr. (47 goals, 21 assists); Emma Chavez, Sr. (23 goals, 19 assists); Catherine Barton, Jr. (19 goals, 12 assists); GK Ava Heffner, Sr. (11 goals allowed, 2.3 saves per game).

Next up: No. 6 Hibriten (14-4-4) at No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (18-1-2)