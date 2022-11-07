St. Stephens, Hickory, Newton-Conover remain in soccer playoffs

How good was the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference in boys’ soccer this season? Seven of the eight teams earned a playoff spot with seventh-place West Iredell still in the hunt.

Two of those – St. Stephens and East Lincoln – will play each other to highlight the Sweet 16 round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament.

Hickory is the fourth team still in the 3A bracket as they will travel to No. 2 Forestview. West Iredell tries to continue to slay dragons, this time at No. 1 Asheboro. Also, left in the 3A bracket is Hibriten, which will host last year’s West finalist, Concord.

In the 2A bracket Newton-Conover and Patton still remain with both taking the road in their matches as will Watauga, the lone 4A team left.

SCHEDULE: 3rd round: Monday, November 7; 4th round: Thursday, November 10; Regional final: Tuesday, November 15; State championships: Friday November 18-Saturday November 19 (site TBA).

3A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 12 St. Stephens (15-4-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (17-4-3)

About St. Stephens (Wildcard qualifier 16-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Fernando Munoz

Key players: F Eduardo Figueroa (17 goals). MF: Collin Buff, Jr. (10 goals, 6 assists); Eliseo Coronado (12 goals, 8 assists), Sr.; Isaac Zavala, Jr. (10 goals, 10 assists); GK: Kavyn Cardona, Sr. (183 saves, 203 shots)

Four different players – Eliseo Coronado, Collin Buff, Isaac Zavala and Eduardo Figueroa – scored for the Indians in a 4-1 win at No. 5 Franklin.

Buff has scored in both playoff matches with Zavala assisting on three goals thus far. Cardona made 23 saves in the win for the Indians. This is their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013. A win would place St. Stephens in its first quarterfinal round since 1998. St. Stephens is 1-4-1 against Sweet 16 teams.

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills Athletic 3A co-champion, NCHSAA playoffs 26-17)

Coach: Michael Arabie

Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Sr. (15 goals). MF: Blake Swanson, Sr. (23 goals, 16 assists); Aidan Morrison, Sr. (21 goals); Landon Graden, Sr. (15 goals, 15 assists). GK: Braxton Reeves, Sr.

East Lincoln built a 3-0 lead against No. 13 South Point but had to hold on at the end for the 3-2 victory.

Blake Swanson scored twice and now has six for the playoffs. Helmut Rojas also scored, while three different players registered assists.

A win by the Mustangs puts them into the quarterfinal round for the fifth year in a row. They are 5-0-2 against teams in the Sweet 16.

Series history: East Lincoln won both conference matches this season – 5-3 at home and 5-0 at St. Stephens. Aidan Morrison has been the unstoppable force for the Mustangs, scoring five goals in the two games. In the two seasons they’ve been conference rivals, the Mustangs are 3-0-1 in the series.

Next up: No. 25 West Iredell (8-11-2) or No. 1 Asheboro (21-1-2)

No. 25 West Iredell (8-11-2) at No. 1 Asheboro (21-1-2)

About West Iredell (Wildcard qualifier, 16-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Mataus Diaz

Key players: Taylor Gregory, Sr. (5 goals, 6 assists); Josue Rodriguez, Jr (5 goals); Albert Rhyne (5 goals). GK: Isaac Bunton, Jr. (225 saves in 269 shots).

West Iredell gave hints as to how good it could be with a win at Hibriten and playing East Lincoln to a 2-1 final at home. The Warriors have just 27 goals – nine of those in back-to-back wins vs. Hibriten and South Caldwell – but two each at No. 8 Atkins and at Central Academy netted the two postseason wins. This is the Warriors first Sweet 16 since 2019. They are 0-4 in this round since 1999 and are 1-5-1 against current Sweet 16 teams.

Coach’s comments: I have been pleased with how hard they worked in every match we have played in and even when we may be outmatched, they step up to the challenge.

Since the playoffs have started our freshman center back Albert Rhyne has stepped up for us. In the 1st and 2nd round, he scored 3 goals, 2 of those goals being the game winners.

Concerns going forward is staying healthy. Unfortunately, we have been hit with the flu and injuries.

But we are just happy with how far we made it. Being a 7th-place finish in conference and making it this far is unbelievable. We are proud of the guys and the hard work they put in. The warriors will fight to the very end.

About Asheboro (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 11-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Nicholas Arroyo

Key players: Cristian Ortiz-Benitez, Sr. (35 goals, 8 assists); Cristian Cruz, Sr. (15 goals, 18 assists); Edwin Perez Vazquez, Sr. (10 goals, 13 assists).

Brandon Santos and Cristian Ortiz-Benitez each scored during the Comets 2-1 win over No. 17 West Henderson last Thursday.

Asheboro has given up just 13 goals this season, three of those in the last ten matches. The Comets have scored six or more goals six times.

Prior to this season, Asheboro had lost in the first round five of the last six times, including a home match to North Lincoln last fall. This is their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2006. They are 1-0-1 against current Sweet 16 teams.

Next up: No. 12 St. Stephens (15-4-1) or No. 4 East Lincoln (17-4-3)

No. 6 Concord (21-1-3) at No. 3 Hibriten (18-3-3)

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A bid, NCHSAA playoffs 45-31)

Coach: Jim Blanton

Key players: F: Gerardo Rodriguez, Sr. (28 goals, 21 assists); MF: Johnny Pineda, Jr. (17 goals, 13 assists); Miguel Ayala, Jr. (12 goals); Palmer Tucker, Jr. GK: Kenyan Ferguson, Jr. (94 saves in 119 shots)

Johnny Pineda’s goal in the first half stood up as keeper Kenyan Ferguson did the rest with six saves in a 1-0 win over Fred T. Foard in round two.

It was a departure from the first round, when the Panthers outran Montgomery Central 6-4. Hibriten has the ability to play either style.

The shutout was the 15th match in which they’ve allowed fewer than two goals, and they’ve scored four or more in 10. The Panthers are 2-3-2 against current Sweet 16 teams. A win puts them in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons.

Coach’s comments: So far, we have seemed to survive and advance. We have been working hard at practice to prepare for each match.

We got really great play from Johnny Pineda, Gerardo Rodriguez and Miguel Ayala in our first match. The second match our defense stepped up and we got the clean sheet that we shoot for often. Our goalkeeper Kenyen Ferguson had a great match.

As we go deeper, we know it only gets harder and harder to advance. We want to stay focused in the moment but at the same time enjoy the ride we are on. We know we have a tremendous task in front of us with Concord. We have prepared well and hope to play our best and advance.

About Concord (South Piedmont 3A champion, 20-19 NCHSAA state playoffs)

Coach: Todd Tinsley

Key players: Jackson Kirila, Sr. (46 goals, 21 assists); Richard Leon-Marcial, Sr. (15 goals, 11 assists); Alexis Rosario-Beltran, Fr. (10 goals, 8 assists) GK: Will Bowers, Sr. (86 saves in 101 shots)

The Spiders scored three times in the second half to put away No. 22 North Iredell 4-1 last Thursday. For the game, Matthew Avila-Chona scored twice and added an assist and Alexis Rosario-Beltran scored once and assisted on another.

It was the 21st time that Concord had allowed fewer than two goals in a match, 12 of those by shutout. They have given up five goals in the last 11 games.

This is the fourth Sweet 16 appearance in a row with two of the previous three ending in regional finals, including a loss last year at Hickory. This is the first match vs. a Sweet 16 opponent by Concord.

Next up: No. 10 Hickory (17-2-3) or No. 2 Forestview (19-1)

No. 10 Hickory (18-2-3) at No. 2 Forestview (19-1)

About Hickory (Western Foothills Athletic 3A co-champion, 73-37 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2001))

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key Players: F: Orlando Almanza, Sr. F/ MF: Ben Howard, Sr. CB: Alex Annas- Sr. GK: Conner Mejia (104 saves in 125 shots).

Hickory scored three times in the opening 18 minutes of its second-round match with No. 26 Erwin and went on to win 5-1.

Gabriel Paencia assisted on three of the goals with Ben Howard scoring twice. Orlando Almanza, Justin Ortiz and Braden McCourt each tallied for Hickory. Howard has four goals in the two postseason matches. Six different players have scored for Hickory in the playoffs.

This is the sixth Sweet 16 appearance in eight seasons for the Red Tornadoes, with wins in the last three matches. This will be the 10th match against a team in their respective Sweet 16 round. Hickory is 5-1-3 versus those opponents.

Coach’s comments: I'm pleased with the balanced scoring we've had to begin the playoffs. We have 7 guys who have chipped in on the scoresheet, but just as pleased with the overall defensive play of our team. We've done well to limit quality scoring chances in each of our games.

As we progress into the third round, we will need to be a bit more clinical in front of goal. Scoring opportunities become less frequent as the quality of opponent increases. So, it's important we find ways to find the timely goals.

As always, we need all 11 players on the pitch committed to defending. There’s so little between teams now. Fine lines could mean the difference between winning or losing.

About Forestview (Big South 3A champion, 23-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Stan Janik

Key players: Christian Tyler; Plamedi Warsinski

The Jaguars avenged a second-round loss to North Henderson last year with a 5-1 win over the No. 15 Knights in last Thursday’s second round.

In allowing just 16 goals this season, Forestview has 10 shutouts among the 14 matches where the team has allowed fewer than two goals. No team has scored more than two against the Jaguars.

Forestview is in its first round-of-16 since 2018. The Sweet 16 has been a bar the Jaguars have had trouble clearing. Since the playoff field expanded to 64 in 2002, Forestview is 0-9. For this season, Monday’s match will be the first matchup against a Sweet 16 team.

Series history: In the first round in the spring 2021 season, Hickory outlasted host Forestview 5-4. Hickory has won all five matches against the Jaguars since 2017. In playoff action since 2002, the Red Tornadoes are 3-1.

Next up: No. 6 Concord (21-1-3) or No. 3 Hibriten (18-3-3)

2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 5 Newton-Conover (18-3-1) at No. 4 Hendersonville (16-2-3)

About Newton-Conover (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion, 49-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017))

Coach: Carlos Arias

Key players: F: Jesus "Chucho" Mejia, Jr. (33 goals, 11 assists); Brayan Maldonado Guzman. Sr. (15 goals, 24 assists). MF: Jared Deniz, So. (17 goals); Christian Garcia. Sr. (5 goals, 9 assists). D: Diego Almaraz Sr. (3 goals, 2 assists).

Speed and more speed sent the Red Devils to a 6-1 win over No. 21 Brevard last Thursday, their 16th win in a row.

Chucho Mejia scored twice and added an assist to lead the charge. Brayan Maldonado Guzman, Chris Ramirez, Thomas Gaviria and Lexanie Trejo all scored. Mejia has five goals in two playoff matches.

This is the first Sweet 16 run since 2019, which ended a series of eight in a row. The Red Devils are 0-2 vs. Sweet 16 teams.

Coach’s comments: I’m pleased with our movement. We're working as a team, finally. We're seeing the ball and making the opposition feel under pressure pretty quick, early in the game instead of letting them set the tempo for us. We’re a little banged up. We’ve got a couple of small injuries but nothing huge.

About Hendersonville (Mountain Foothills 7 2A champion, 45-28 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2010, 2011))

Coach: Melissa Villars-Nitsche

Key players: F: Cooper King, Sr. (38 goals, 14 assists). MF: Harrison Moss, Jr. (18 goals, 10 assists). GK: Noah Pavao, Sr.

A pair of shutout wins over No. 29 Southwestern Randolph and McMichael has pushed the Bearcats win streak to 15 in a row.

Leading scorer Cooper King has six goals in the two matches with Harrison Moss and Israel Covento each tossing in two more. Since reaching the region final three years in a row from 2010 to 2012, this is only the third Sweet 16 round by the Bearcats and they have surpassed it once in 2015.

Next up: No. 17 Lincoln Charter (11-9-3) or No. 9 East Davidson (19-3-1)

No. 15 Patton (18-4-1) at No. 10 Owen (18-2-1)

About Patton (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 12-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Keith Scott

Key players: F: Collin Callahan. MF: Xavier Bernabe, GK: Isai Jimenez Luna

Ardlai Pinto and Collin Callahan scored a minute apart in support of a shutout by Isai Jimenez as Patton upset No. 2 Wheatmore 2-0.

The shutout was the 13th of the season by the Panthers, who have allowed 20 goals in 23 matches. Four of those came in a conference match against Brevard. This is the first Sweet 16 run for Patton since 2017, when it reached the 2A West final. The Panthers are 0-2-1 against current Sweet 16 teams.

Coach’s comments: With two shutouts so far, I'm very pleased with our defensive effort.

Isai Jimenez Luna has had two outstanding games in goal with 16 saves. Collin Callahan has scored two of our four goals with a very possession-based, balanced attack.

We are finally all healthy and hopefully we can continue to stay that way next week. Xavier Bernabe, Ardlai Pinto along with Andy Villanueva have controlled both games in the middle of the pitch. They will need to maintain their high work rate in order to control the game going forward.

About Owen (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 19-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Trei Morrison

Key players: F: Davis Kendall, So. (42 goals); Daniel Garcia, Jr. (8 goals, 11 assists). MF: Elijah Caro, Jr, (19 goals, 13 assists). GK: Nolan Swoap, Sr. (36 saves in 46 shots).

After overpowering their conference 65-0 in ten matches, the Warhorses appeared to be ready for the postseason with wins over No. 23 Randleman and No. 7 Robinson.

Davis Kendall scored seven of the eight goals scored in the two playoff wins. Owen has allowed just ten goals this season, but three of those have come in the playoffs. This is the first Sweet 16 appearance for the Warhorses since back-to-back runs in 2016 and 2017. A loss at Hibriten is the only match against a Sweet 16 opponent this season.

Series history: Patton defeated host Owen 3-1 back in 2019.

Next up: No. 6 North Forsyth (17-5-2) or No. 3 Forbush (20-1-2)

4A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

No. 8 Watauga (13-8-1) at No. 1 Weddington (18-2-1)

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 30-34 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Josh Honeycutt

Key players: F: Nathan Bishop, Sr. (9 goals) MF: Keowen Arguello, Jr. (7 goals). GK: Kyle Painter, Jr. (116 shots in 143 shots)

For the second time in two matches during the playoffs, Watauga had to rally late to overcome the defending 3A West champs 3-2.

This time, the Pioneers got a late goal in regulation to send the match into overtime. Stryker Ward blistered in a shot for the match winner. This is the fourth time in five seasons the Pioneers have reached the Sweet 16. A win on Monday puts the Pioneers into the quarterfinals for the third time in that stretch. Watauga is 2-2 against current Sweet 16 teams.

About Weddington (Southern Carolina 4A champion, 39-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles 2015, 2020-21)

Coach: Powell Williams

Key players: Eli Petko, Jr. (23 goals); Everett Scott, Jr. (15 goals); Wesley Atoyebi, Sr. (12 goals, 9 assists); Tucker Kern, Jr. (11 goals, 8 assists); GK: Alfredo Catalan-Escobar, Jr.

Like Watauga, Weddington had to fight out of a deficit in the second half and win it in overtime to advance, beating crosstown and conference rival Cuthbertson 2-1.

Wesley Atoyebi and Jake Battenfield had the scores for the Warriors. Weddington has allowed only 18 goals this season with no more than two goals in any match.

The Warriors are unbeaten in their last 14 matches and are 3-2 against current Sweet 16 teams. This is third Sweet 16 appearance in a row for the Warriors and a win puts them in the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons.

Series history: In the spring 2021 season, Weddington blanked Watauga 2-0 on the way to the 3A state title.

Next up: No. 12 Myers Park (17-3) or No. 4 Lake Norman (18-2-4)