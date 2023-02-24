GASTONIA — After defeating Big South 3A Conference runner-up Stuart Cramer in the opening round of the 3A state girls basketball playoffs, St. Stephens took aim at Big South champion Hunter Huss in Round 2. And following Thursday night’s 64-50 road victory over the Huskies in a game they led from beginning to end, the Indians will do battle with a familiar foe in the regional quarterfinals.

St. Stephens freshman Aubrey Gibbs finished with a career-high 21 points to lead all scorers, with sophomore Kennedy Blevins adding 20 and junior Allie Reid tallying 13. On the other side, Huss received 20 points from Brooklyn Swann, 12 from Myla Hoover and eight from Savanni Harris.

With the win, 23rd-seeded St. Stephens improved to 21-8 ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-seeded East Lincoln (29-0), which knocked off 15th-seeded Ashbrook 55-35 on Thursday. The Indians have lost to the Mustangs three times this season, but gave them all they could handle in last week’s Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament championship game before falling 62-53.

“We’ve just got to play gritty, we’ve got to try to slow them down and try to get some stops,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of Saturday’s third-round game. “We know they’re gonna play tough and they’re gonna be physical, and we’ve got to really try to get some stops and try to hang with them. ... If we can hang around it gives us a chance, so that’s all we’re gonna try to do is just have a chance on Saturday.”

Thursday’s contest began with five straight points from Blevins on a layup and a 3-pointer before seventh-seeded Huss (20-8) got on the board courtesy of a putback from Trinity Swann. The Indians’ Molli Harris then came up with a steal and Gibbs found Blevins on the other end for another layup to make it 7-2 early.

A three-point play from Brooklyn Swann cut the deficit to two, but a driving layup from Molli Harris gave St. Stephens a 9-5 advantage. After Anyssiah Love responded with a basket for Huss, a Reid putback and a layup from Blevins put the Indians up 13-7 entering the second quarter.

Following a scoreless opening period, Gibbs went to work in the second. Her first points came when she scored off a Huss turnover, while a three-point play and a driving layup accounted for her remaining points in the quarter. Meanwhile, Reid added a free throw and a basket to help St. Stephens carry a 23-17 lead into the half.

Every shot seemed to be falling for the Indians in the third quarter, as they matched their first-half scoring output over the eight-minute stretch. Reid and Blevins had six points apiece, while Gibbs added five including St. Stephens’ second and final 3 of the night, Sydney Barkley scored four and Molli Harris nailed a pair of free throws.

“We just started moving the ball around a little bit better ... and we set some good screens and attacked the basket,” said Bennett of his team’s ability to extend the lead in the third quarter. “The shots were falling for us and we were getting to the basket and finishing, we did a good job of that. We just started to put it together and some transition stuff too, we started to get out and finish in transition.

“They tried to slow it down, they did a good job of throwing some tough defense at us to try to slow us down,” he added. “But we just ended up persevering and making good cuts and good reads and played some good basketball.”

Trailing 46-34 to start the fourth quarter, Huss got a layup from Brooklyn Swann and two foul shots from Trinity Swann to make it a single-digit game again. However, Gibbs countered with a three-point play to give the visitors a 49-38 lead.

Huss got back within single digits again later in the frame, quickly turning a 56-43 deficit into a seven-point game thanks to a layup from Love, a floater from Savanni Harris following a turnover by St. Stephens and a steal and layup from Hoover. But the Indians were able to beat the Huskies’ full-court press and get a wide-open layup from Gibbs to restore order before putting things away at the free-throw line.

Blevins made two free throws for St. Stephens over the final 61 seconds, while Gibbs scored off a Blevins assist and Molli Harris knocked down two foul shots to account for the rest of the Indians’ scoring. As for the Huskies, their only other point came on a free throw from Brooklyn Swann with 12.3 seconds remaining as St. Stephens ended up winning by a 14-point final margin.

“This is a tough conference,” said Bennett of the Big South Conference. “... They’ve got some good athletes and some good coaching, and it’s definitely a good conference. To be able to go to both places and get a win is really exciting, pretty awesome. I’m so proud of our girls.”

Saturday’s game between St. Stephens and East Lincoln tips off at 6 p.m. in Denver.

ST. STEPHENS 64, HUNTER HUSS 50

St. Stephens;13;10;23;18;—;64

Hunter Huss;07;10;17;16;—;50

St. Stephens — Aubrey Gibbs 21, Kennedy Blevins 20, Allie Reid 13, Molli Harris 6, Sydney Barkley 4.

Hunter Huss — Brooklyn Swann 20, Myla Hoover 12, Savanni Harris 8, Anyssiah Love 5, Trinity Swann 5.