St. Stephens girls top Hickory for first time since 2018

When the St. Stephens girls basketball team hosted crosstown rival Hickory last month, the Indians carried a lead into the fourth quarter before succumbing to the Red Tornadoes for the 11th straight time. During their latest matchup, St. Stephens was able to finish the job.
For the first time in exactly four years, the Indians defeated the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday night at Hickory’s David W. Craft Gymnasium, winning 56-40 on the same court where they earned a 38-33 victory over Hickory on Feb. 9, 2018. On the other side, Hickory lost for only the second time in its past 13 games.
“There’s really not much of a better feeling,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said. “Eleven-game losing streak, the seniors on this team have never beaten them before. Coming in here to a hostile environment, we played a good game, we executed, we did everything that we needed to do.
“After everything they’ve gone through, especially the seniors, it was a really fun game, a really fun experience,” he added. "And I’m really, really proud of everything that they’ve done so far.”
The contest was a back-and-forth affair in the early going, as Hickory’s Gabriela Greenard nailed two free throws 30 seconds in before Elizabeth Sumpter gave St. Stephens (14-9, 8-5 Western Foothills 3A Conference) its first lead with a straightaway 3-pointer. Following an Ella Pilkenton jumper, the Red Tornadoes regained the advantage courtesy of a layup from Joselin Turner and a putback from Greenard.
From there, Molli Harris rattled in a 3 from the right wing to put St. Stephens back in front before Allie Reid took a steal all the way for a layup and a four-point lead. Laken Powe answered with a layup for Hickory (14-7, 10-3), but another Harris triple made it 13-8. Shortly thereafter, the opening quarter ended with the Indians still leading by five at 17-12.
St. Stephens led by as many as 11 points midway through the second quarter, but Hickory battled back to within three at 25-22 before Sumpter converted a three-point play with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Indians a 28-22 advantage at halftime. The foul on Sumpter’s three-point play was committed by Powe, giving her three for the game entering the second half.
Although the Indians struggled to generate offense in the third period, they never relinquished their lead. Back-to-back layups from Greenard and Gabby Bryant helped Hickory pull within two at 28-26, but Reid responded with a basket of her own before the Red Tornadoes’ Turner and St. Stephens’ Kennedy Blevins traded a free throw apiece.
Following a Powe layup, Blevins knocked down two more foul shots. And while Greenard made a jumper on the other end, Kaylee McGlamery was also able to drill a pair of free throws for St. Stephens before Greenard and Sumpter exchanged baskets, resulting in a 37-33 lead for the Indians entering the final frame.
Ultimately, the fourth quarter turned into a constant march to the foul line for St. Stephens, with the Indians making 15 of 23 attempts down the stretch. For the game, the Indians were 25 of 36 (69.4%) at the charity stripe while Hickory was 6 of 14 (42.9%).
St. Stephens also outshot the Red Tornadoes from behind the arc, even though the Indians’ only three made 3s came in the first period. Hickory didn’t connect on a single triple in the contest, and three players — Greenard, Turner and Powe — fouled out for the hosts in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
“Every single person, from the seniors down to the underclassmen, has bought in,” said Bennett. “You could see it tonight, it was a different focus and they were ready to go, and they executed that.”
Harris, a sophomore who entered Wednesday’s game leading St. Stephens in scoring at 12.1 points per game, finished with a team-high 17 points. Two other underclassmen were also in double figures, with the freshman Blevins scoring 13 points and the sophomore Reid notching 11.
Seniors scored the rest of the points for St. Stephens, with Sumpter tallying eight, McGlamery five and Pilkenton two. Meanwhile, Hickory was paced by Greenard’s game-high 18 points to go with 10 from Powe and seven from Turner.
“They’re really great for us,” said Bennett of the contributions of Harris, Blevins and Reid. “They play a lot of minutes and they handle the ball a lot for us, they have a lot of big possessions for us. They all contribute a lot, they typically have a lot of points for us because they are really the ones that kind of pull this together for the most part. ... These underclassmen, it’s going to be fun having those three girls for a couple more years.”
St. Stephens caps the regular season with a home game against Fred T. Foard on Friday. With the Tigers also sitting at 14-9 overall and 8-5 in the Western Foothills 3A following a 70-29 victory over Statesville on Wednesday, Friday’s contest will determine the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
“We’ve just got to try to play like we did tonight,” said Bennett. “... I think they’re just gonna go out and have fun, that’s really what it comes down to and all that matters is if they feel good about how they played at the end of the night, that’s all we can really ask for. So hopefully we can play hard enough and we’ll see.”
Hickory will look to rebound with a win over Statesville on Friday at home. The Red Tornadoes have already secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s Western Foothills 3A tournament and will host seventh-seeded North Lincoln in Monday’s opening round.
BOYS
Hickory 78, St. Stephens 41
The Red Tornadoes shook off a sluggish start to notch their 16th straight win and their 17th double-digit victory of the season. The result was a far cry from what happened on Dec. 21 at St. Stephens, when Hickory escaped with a 63-60 win over its crosstown foes.
“We were a little lethargic to start the game,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “I don’t know if it was the crowd, the hype or what it was, but it’s like a fight, you just can’t knock everybody out in the first round, and we were just a little bit slow.
“And then we came out in the second half, wow, I mean, it was unbelievable,” he added. “Our energy, our effort, and we were sprinting, we were offensive rebounding and trapping and rotating, which is what we do. I’m just proud of the kids the way they responded for the second half.”
The Indians (14-9, 5-8 Western Foothills 3A) scored 10 of the game’s first 15 points, with Dayton Anderson both beginning and ending the run with baskets. In between, Ji Ikard and Luke Reid knocked down 3-pointers from the left wing.
After Hickory’s Jayden Maddox and St. Stephens’ Josh Barkley exchanged a foul shot apiece, the Red Tornadoes (21-1, 12-1) put together a 10-0 spurt. Landan Maddox registered a coast-to-coast layup before Zane Redmond came off the bench for a 3 and a layup, while a Britt Rumbaugh trey made it 16-11 before the Indians cut it to 16-14 to end the opening quarter.
Ikard twirled in for a layup to tie the score at the beginning of the second period, with a straightaway jumper from Barkley and a three-point play from Anderson giving St. Stephens a 21-16 advantage just under 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter. However, the Indians were outscored 14-0 the rest of the half.
Jayden Maddox made a free throw and a layup to start the Red Tornadoes’ run, then the junior assisted a Redmond layup before Jamien Little converted a putback, Landan Maddox scored back-to-back baskets and Josh Fisher drained a 3. At halftime, Hickory led 30-21.
Things only escalated in the second half, with the Red Tornadoes scoring 30 points in the third quarter to carry a 60-31 lead into the final frame. Hickory forced turnover after turnover by employing a full-court press, holding the Indians to only five field goals in the entire second half as it pulled away for a 37-point triumph.
“That’s kind of who we are,” said Willis of Hickory’s game-changing runs throughout the night. “The pressure, sometimes it doesn’t get everybody the first quarter, second quarter, sometimes it don’t get them until the fourth quarter, but at some point in time I think our pressure’s just going to wear on them. “
Hickory was led by Landan Maddox’s game-high 17 points, with Little and Fisher adding 10 apiece to go with nine each from Redmond and Rumbaugh. Five other players also scored for the Red Tornadoes.
As for St. Stephens, it received 10 points from Anderson, nine from Barkley and eight from Ikard. The latter failed to reach double figures in scoring for the first time all season, although he sat out much of the second half with four fouls and the game out of reach.
“It’s a positive (to have so many players who can contribute) because what happens is if I get two or three that aren’t quite there that night, I’ve got two or three more I can stick in there and get their attention and then they come back out,” said Willis. “... We played so hard that second half and that’s what I love about these guys, they play hard and compete every night.”
Hickory can clinch an outright conference title with a home victory over Statesville on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Foard the same night. The Indians are currently on a season-high three-game losing streak.
GIRLS
St. Stephens;17;11;09;19;-;56
Hickory;12;10;11;07;-;40
St. Stephens – Molli Harris 17, Kennedy Blevins 13, Allie Reid 11, Elizabeth Sumpter 8, Kaylee McGlamery 5, Ella Pilkenton 2.
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 18, Laken Powe 10, Joselin Turner 7, Gabby Bryant 2, Chaziya Sanders 2, Lea Boyens 1.
BOYS
St. Stephens;14;07;10;10;-;41
Hickory;16;14;30;18;-;78
St. Stephens – Dayton Anderson 10, Josh Barkley 9, Ji Ikard 8, Luke Reid 6, Ajay Swisher 3, Charlie Fairchild 2, Peyton Young 2, Michael Watkins 1.
Hickory – Landan Maddox 17, Josh Fisher 10, Jamien Little 10, Zane Redmond 9, Britt Rumbaugh 9, Jayden Maddox 8, Rico Walker 7, Tyquan Hill 4, Jack Cameron 3, Eli Rose 1.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.