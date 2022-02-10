St. Stephens girls top Hickory for first time since 2018

“They’re really great for us,” said Bennett of the contributions of Harris, Blevins and Reid. “They play a lot of minutes and they handle the ball a lot for us, they have a lot of big possessions for us. They all contribute a lot, they typically have a lot of points for us because they are really the ones that kind of pull this together for the most part. ... These underclassmen, it’s going to be fun having those three girls for a couple more years.”

St. Stephens caps the regular season with a home game against Fred T. Foard on Friday. With the Tigers also sitting at 14-9 overall and 8-5 in the Western Foothills 3A following a 70-29 victory over Statesville on Wednesday, Friday’s contest will determine the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

“We’ve just got to try to play like we did tonight,” said Bennett. “... I think they’re just gonna go out and have fun, that’s really what it comes down to and all that matters is if they feel good about how they played at the end of the night, that’s all we can really ask for. So hopefully we can play hard enough and we’ll see.”