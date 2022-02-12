St. Stephens girls, boys nab senior night victories

It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

That statement was true for the St. Stephens girls basketball team during Friday night’s victory over Fred T. Foard. It was also true for the four seniors — Kaylee McGlamery, Elizabeth Sumpter, Ella Pilkenton and Lacey Scott — honored prior to the Indians’ final regular-season home game.

St. Stephens turned the ball over numerous times in the opening quarter as it fell behind by nine points, but the Indians battled back and ultimately earned a 65-58 win over their Catawba County and Western Foothills 3A Conference foes. All four seniors started and helped St. Stephens notch its 15th win of the season, five more than the Indians won over their first three seasons combined.

“They’ve been through a lot,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of the seniors. “Starting freshman year they kind of got thrown into the fire and most of them played pretty significant minutes as freshmen, and then sophomore year their coach left halfway through the year, so that’s when I took over and it was kind of an awkward year, and then last year was the COVID year.