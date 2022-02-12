St. Stephens girls, boys nab senior night victories

It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
That statement was true for the St. Stephens girls basketball team during Friday night’s victory over Fred T. Foard. It was also true for the four seniors — Kaylee McGlamery, Elizabeth Sumpter, Ella Pilkenton and Lacey Scott — honored prior to the Indians’ final regular-season home game.
St. Stephens turned the ball over numerous times in the opening quarter as it fell behind by nine points, but the Indians battled back and ultimately earned a 65-58 win over their Catawba County and Western Foothills 3A Conference foes. All four seniors started and helped St. Stephens notch its 15th win of the season, five more than the Indians won over their first three seasons combined.
“They’ve been through a lot,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of the seniors. “Starting freshman year they kind of got thrown into the fire and most of them played pretty significant minutes as freshmen, and then sophomore year their coach left halfway through the year, so that’s when I took over and it was kind of an awkward year, and then last year was the COVID year.
“This year we finally get some kind of normalcy together and they are having fun, enjoying it, they’re competing,” he added. “They didn’t get down on themselves in this game, they know that we’re just gonna keep fighting, we’re gonna keep battling until the clock runs out, so the seniors have been a really big part of this program, have kind of built it to what it is. There’s some good leaders in the seniors that kind of have guided the underclassmen and set a good foundation for everything going forward.”
Foard (14-10, 8-6 Western Foothills 3A) scored first, receiving a steal and the subsequent layup from Alexis Wolgemuth before an Allie Reid free throw and a Molli Harris putback gave the Indians their first lead. However, after the Tigers’ Samaria Tipps and St. Stephens’ Reid traded two foul shots apiece, the visitors closed the opening quarter on a 12-2 run that included seven points from Davoney Dellinger on two free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer to carry a 16-7 advantage into the second frame.
After being doubled up at 22-11 following a Wolgemuth trey early in the second quarter, St. Stephens (15-9, 9-5) began to find its way on the offensive end. Harris nailed a floater from the left baseline before Sumpter knocked down a right-wing 3, and after Wolgemuth converted a layup, the Indians scored eight straight points on two foul shots from Sumpter, a straightaway jumper from Harris and layups from Pilkenton and Kennedy Blevins to tie the score at 24-all with 3:09 remaining in the first half.
The teams traded baskets from there, eventually entering the locker room knotted at 28 apiece.
“We just started executing a little bit better,” said Bennett of his team’s second-quarter turnaround. “We weren’t taking care of the ball, we were trying to drive right through people and throw lofty passes over people that just weren’t getting though. ... We didn’t get really any attempts at the basket because we just kept turning it over, so we kind of changed our mindset a little bit and we started to execute and attack.”
St. Stephens owned the third quarter, with six players scoring en route to a 51-38 advantage at the end of the period. Pilkenton drilled the Indians’ second and final 3 of the contest late in the quarter, which was followed by a Harris floater and a last-second steal and layup from Pilkenton to give St. Stephens a 13-point cushion.
Led by its top two scorers — Wolgemuth and Tipps — Foard continued to display its gritty nature in the final quarter. Nonetheless, the Tigers were unable to draw any closer than seven, which was the final margin.
“This week was big for us,” said Bennett. “We got three wins (St. Stephens also beat Statesville on Tuesday and Hickory on Wednesday) and that’s exactly what we needed to get that third-place spot. ... This week was big for our momentum, I think Wednesday was big for our momentum and then tonight. Hopefully we have some confidence going into next week and prove that we have something left in the tank.”
Five Indians finished in double figures, led by Harris with 18 points. Reid scored 13 points for St. Stephens, which also received 11 apiece from Sumpter and Pilkenton to go with 10 from Blevins.
Foard was paced by Wolgemuth’s game-high 28-point effort, while Dellinger added 12. Tipps also reached double digits with 11 points.
“Certain people just kind of stepped up and we ended up getting some good looks in the third and fourth quarters that helped contribute to that,” said Bennett of having five double-figure scorers. “But it seems like when we do play our best we do have four or five people that are really contributing, so it is kind of tough to stop five people that have double digits.”
St. Stephens will be the No. 3 seed in the Western Foothills 3A tournament, which begins on Monday. The Indians will host sixth-seeded Statesville in the opening round, while fourth-seeded Foard will entertain fifth-seeded North Iredell.
BOYS
St. Stephens 75, Fred T. Foard 60
Despite a valiant effort from the Tigers, who outscored the Indians by five in the second half and nailed 12 3-pointers on the night, St. Stephens celebrated Senior Night with a double-digit win that snapped a season-high three-game losing streak. Seniors Ji Ikard (26 points), Josh Barkley (22) and Luke Reid (14) combined for over 80% of the Indians’ scoring.
“Those guys have put in a lot of work and they deserve every accolade they get and everything they’ve done and gotten to this point,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said of the performance by the aforementioned trio. He became emotional while discussing the Indians’ five-player senior class, which also includes Luke Young and Kendall Steed.
“It makes me a little emotional when I start talking about it because when I came here four years ago I had the intention of changing the program, changing the culture, and they could’ve easily looked at me and said, ‘Heck no,’” said Smith. “And they were freshmen when I got here and we’ve been through a lot together, a lot of ups, lot of downs. But to see those kids walk out there tonight was something that I’ll never forget because we talk about family and I truly, truly, truly consider those guys my family.
“Everything they’ve done for us I’ll never be able to repay them,” he added. “But I appreciate them buying in and hopefully they’ve changed the culture here at St. Stephens.”
The Indians (15-9, 6-8 Western Foothills 3A) raced out to a 22-10 advantage after the first quarter and led 40-20 at the half as Ikard and Barkley scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, over the first 16 minutes. Reid added 10 points in the opening half, while Dayton Anderson joined Ikard and Barkley in connecting from 3-point range.
Anderson also made a 3 to start the second half, but it was Foard (3-21, 2-12) that did most of the damage from behind the arc in the third and fourth periods. Graham Orndoff knocked down three triples in the third quarter to go with one from Nathaniel Hughes, while Brady Davidyak made two 3s in the fourth to go with one apiece from Mason Mull and Sam Hepler.
“I told somebody the other day whenever we got that nine-day Christmas snowstorm we just struggled, and then playing a lot of games you can’t really practice and I felt like we just haven’t got our swag back since we were hot early,” said Smith. “Just to come in here and in this environment, can’t get any better than that. Our student section, to have all this and all the people out here and stuff like that, it’s something special, it’s something special to take in, and I’m just thankful but I’m also very thankful that we got a win, we needed it big time.”
Three Tigers enjoyed double-digit scoring nights, with Hepler and Orndoff tallying 14 points apiece. Davidyak added 12 points for Foard, which has lost seven straight and will visit second-seeded East Lincoln as the No. 7 seed in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament on Monday.
Seeded fifth for the conference tournament, St. Stephens travels to fourth-seeded North Lincoln in Monday’s opening round.
GIRLS
Fred T. Foard;16;12;10;20;-;58
St. Stephens;07;21;23;14;-;65
Fred T. Foard – Alexis Wolgemuth 28, Davoney Dellinger 12, Samaria Tipps 11, Taylor Ramseur 6, Gabriela Sutcliffe 1.
St. Stephens – Molli Harris 18, Allie Reid 13, Ella Pilkenton 11, Elizabeth Sumpter 11, Kennedy Blevins 10, Kaylee McGlamery 2.
BOYS
Fred T. Foard;10;10;22;18;-;60
St. Stephens;22;18;18;17;-;75
Fred T. Foard – Sam Hepler 14, Graham Orndoff 14, Brady Davidyak 12, Mason Mull 8, Nathaniel Hughes 6, Davie Hartsoe 3, Graham Wright 2, Austin Stilwell 1.
St. Stephens – Ji Ikard 26, Josh Barkley 22, Luke Reid 14, Dayton Anderson 6, Michael Watkins 2, James Tate 4, Peyton Young 1.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.