St. Stephens' Gaither named Golden Helmet winner for Week 5

St. Stephens sophomore running back Brycen Gaither, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season. Gaither had 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, 62 receiving yards including two TD catches and an 83-yard kickoff return for a score in the Indians' 49-20 win over West Iredell.