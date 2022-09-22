 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Stephens' Gaither named Golden Helmet winner for Week 5

Brycen Gaither
Submitted photo

St. Stephens sophomore running back Brycen Gaither, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season. Gaither had 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, 62 receiving yards including two TD catches and an 83-yard kickoff return for a score in the Indians' 49-20 win over West Iredell.

