St. Stephens falls to Pioneers, who collect 56th straight conference victory

After eight months, high school varsity sports under the North Carolina High School Athletic Association returned for the first time on Monday. St. Stephens had the honor of hosting the first event held in Catawba County as the Indians' volleyball team took on Watauga in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match.

After a year off the floor and a change of their head coach, it was business as usual for the Pioneers, as they continued their dominance over the conference with a 3-0 sweep of St. Stephens by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-16. The win for Watauga was its 56th straight in conference play, dating back to a loss at Hickory in October 2015.

Overall, the Pioneers have not lost a regular season match since 2017 and have now won 51 in a row. The win was the first for Kim Pryor in her return to the program following the departure of Kris Hagaman after nine seasons. Pryor was the Pioneers' coach from 2001 to 2010.

St. Stephens head coach Julie Harris knew the season opener would be a tough one.

“We open against them every year,” said Harris after the match, resigned to the task her team faced. “It’s tough.”