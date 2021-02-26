St. Stephens falls inches shy of 1st win vs. Freedom

Just one yard.
That was all that separated the St. Stephens football team from its first-ever win over Freedom in eight tries near the end of Thursday night’s season- and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opening contest at home.
But the Patriots’ defense made the stand, stuffing Indians quarterback Zane McPherson and lead running back Zak McLauchlin twice apiece on four attempts from the 1-yard line to seal an 18-14 win for the visitors. It was the closest game in the history of the series, topping 2013’s inaugural 48-14 FHS victory.
Saint’s opportunity to grab the win came just two plays after it muffed a punt, giving the ball back to Freedom (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) on the Patriots’ 22 with 3:24 to play. On second-and-12, the snap went over FHS quarterback Thad Reid’s head and Nick Apollonio fell on it just a yard shy of the goal line.
But the hosts’ running game, which staked them leads of 8-0 and 14-12 in the first half, went dormant later on and at the end couldn’t gain those last few inches necessary to take the win.
Still, it was by far the best showing the Indians (0-1, 0-1) have had against Freedom.
“Our kids played very hard,” said Saint coach Wayne Hicks. “We’ve just got to get better offensively. We’ve got to be able to move the ball. But our defense, boy, they showed up to play. We’ve got some scrappy guys. They fly around and they like to hit. They’re not the biggest kids in the world, but they like to play the game of football.”
That defensive showing included two interceptions. The first was by Apollonio, who picked off Reid on fourth-and-11 from the Indians’ 22 and took it 30 yards back the other way. That set up McPherson’s 1-yard TD dive to make it 14-12 in favor of the hosts with 1:03 until halftime.
The second pick came from Ji Ikard, who grabbed a first-down misfire near midfield early in the third frame and ran it back 37 yards.
That, too, looked like it was shaping up to produce a Saint score, but a penalty put the hosts behind on the chains and a second-and-20 run swung the game in the opposite direction when FHS forced a fumble and ran it back 60 yards for what ultimately was the deciding score.
The Indians also were denied a TD at the end of the first half when Freedom turned over the ball on downs at its own 21 with 18.8 seconds until the break. FHS freshman defensive back Julian Castro then batted away two passes before senior Damien Dula grabbed an interception on a tipped ball to turn back the hosts.
McLauchlin led the game with 80 yards on 24 carries, but that included 60 yards and the game’s first score to make it 8-0 (Anthony Rangel-Garcia caught the 2-point conversion pass from McPherson) on his first 13 carries, compared to just 20 yards on his final 11 attempts.
Overall, Saint was held to 136 yards of offense while Freedom tallied 162.
McPherson finished 8 of 20 passing for 54 yards. Charlie Woy (4-27) led the receiving corps.
Omar Orozco (tackle for loss) also had a fumble recovery for the Saint defense, scooping up a loose ball on the game’s first series. Andre Britt led with nine tackles, including a sack and three others for loss. Randall Lyons made seven stops, including a sack and another for loss. Troy Hicks forced a fumble and broke up a pass, Rangel-Garcia had a sack and an additional stop behind the line and Alex Brown made one tackle for loss.
Freedom hosts Hickory next Friday, while Saint visits McDowell.
Freedom: 00 12 06 00 — 18
St. Stephens: 08 06 00 00 — 14
First Quarter
SS — Zak McLauchlin 3-yard run (Anthony Rangel-Garcia pass from Zane McPherson)
Second Quarter
F — Damien Dula 13-yard pass from Thad Reid (run failed)
F — Desmond Caldwell 54-yard pass from Reid (pass failed)
SS — McPherson 1-yard run (run failed)
Third Quarter
F — Demarcus Lowrance 60-yard fumble return (run failed)
Fourth quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First downs: Freedom 10, St. Stephens 11
Rushes-yards: Freedom 28-14, St. Stephens 44-82
Comp-Att-Int: Freedom 15-23-2, St. Stephens 8-20-2
Passing yards: Freedom 148, St. Stephens 54
Fumbles-Lost: Freedom 4-2, St. Stephens 3-2
Penalties-yards: Freedom 11-94, St. Stephens 13-85
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Freedom: Makhi Spates 11-22, Reid 8-(-28), Chase Young 4-12, Cam Silvers 4-10, Lowrance 1-(-2). St. Stephens: McLauchlin 24-80 and 1 TD, Alex Brown 13-10, McPherson 7-(-8) and 1 TD.
PASSING — Freedom: Reid 15-23-2 for 148 yards and 2 TDs. St. Stephens: McPherson 8-20-2 for 54 yards.
RECEIVING — Freedom: Caldwell 7-103 and 1 TD, Dula 5-22 and 1 TD, Alec Hall 2-19, Spates 1-4. St. Stephens: Charlie Woy 4-27, McLauchlin 2-24, Michael Watkins 2-3.