St. Stephens falls inches shy of 1st win vs. Freedom

Just one yard.

That was all that separated the St. Stephens football team from its first-ever win over Freedom in eight tries near the end of Thursday night’s season- and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opening contest at home.

But the Patriots’ defense made the stand, stuffing Indians quarterback Zane McPherson and lead running back Zak McLauchlin twice apiece on four attempts from the 1-yard line to seal an 18-14 win for the visitors. It was the closest game in the history of the series, topping 2013’s inaugural 48-14 FHS victory.

Saint’s opportunity to grab the win came just two plays after it muffed a punt, giving the ball back to Freedom (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) on the Patriots’ 22 with 3:24 to play. On second-and-12, the snap went over FHS quarterback Thad Reid’s head and Nick Apollonio fell on it just a yard shy of the goal line.

But the hosts’ running game, which staked them leads of 8-0 and 14-12 in the first half, went dormant later on and at the end couldn’t gain those last few inches necessary to take the win.

Still, it was by far the best showing the Indians (0-1, 0-1) have had against Freedom.