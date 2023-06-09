Several high school athletic programs in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties will have new coaches or administrators for the 2023-24 school year. Schools announcing changes in recent weeks include St. Stephens, Newton-Conover, Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Bunker Hill.

At St. Stephens, Watauga High graduate Emma Clark takes over as head coach of the varsity volleyball team after a playing career that included two years at Catawba Valley Community College, one season at Georgia State University and two years at Lenoir-Rhyne. The Indians will also have a new JV head coach in Savannah Jones Marr, who graduated from Smoky Mountain High and Appalachian State University.

Newton-Conover’s new head wrestling coach will be Justin Shuffler, who replaces the retiring Eddy Clark. Shuffler has been an assistant coach for the Red Devils since 2013.

Alexander Central will have a new varsity coach in girls soccer. Ashley Bumgarner has been the head coach since 2018, but he resigned this week and the search for his replacement is ongoing. Interested parties are asked to submit their resume/application to athletic director Nathan Robinson at nrobinson@alexander.k12.nc.us.s

The next head girls tennis coach at South Caldwell will be Rich McKercher, who has served as an assistant coach for the Spartans’ boys tennis team since 2019. South Caldwell’s previous girls tennis coach was Gina Kincaid.

At Bunker Hill, John Sullivan has assumed the position of athletic director. James Byrd was the Bears’ previous AD.