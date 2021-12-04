St. Stephens boys pull away from Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — A week and a half after earning a 35-point home win over Bunker Hill, the St. Stephens boys basketball team visited the Bears for a rematch. Although the Bears gave a spirited effort, the Indians escaped with another win over their Catawba County foes, keeping their perfect record intact with a 58-46 victory over Bunker Hill on Friday night.
St. Stephens’ Ji Ikard led all scorers with 25 points, 18 after the half. Dayton Anderson added 15 points for the 5-0 Indians, who also received 11 from Josh Barkley. On the other side, 0-4 Bunker Hill was paced by 14 points from Elijah Boston and nine from Quentin Hoover.
“I thought in the first half we didn’t really execute, we let the crowd play into it a little bit and let our emotions get the best of us a little bit,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said. “In the second half we kind of settled down, just started executing a little bit better defensively, listened to our assignments, listened to the scouting report, made it tougher on them, made them take tough shots. And we got some easy ones out in transition and that was just by being solid and being in the right spots at the right time.
“I think once we got a little calmed down and settled down,” he added, “it was much better and we just played our game in the second half.”
Ikard immediately attacked the hoop and drew a foul just 11 seconds into the contest, making 1 of 2 free throws. Bunker Hill’s Devin Brice responded with a basket at the other end before Boston scored from the left baseline and Hoover added a putback to give the hosts a 6-1 advantage.
Barkley stopped the run for St. Stephens with the Indians’ first field goal of the night, and he also converted a layup after Boston made 1 of 2 foul shots for Bunker Hill. Luke Reid tied things at 7-all with two free throws of his own, while a three-point play from Ikard put the visitors back in front.
Nevertheless, the Bears answered with a 7-0 run that was bookended by layups from Boston with a 3-pointer from Mack Little in between. Trailing 14-10, St. Stephens’ Anderson drilled a 3 from the left wing to cut the deficit to one at the end of the opening quarter.
After Ikard and Hoover traded baskets to start the second period, Anderson knocked down a jumper to make it 17-16 in favor of the Indians. After Reid garnered a putback to extend the advantage, Little countered with one of his own, but Bunker Hill wouldn’t score again in the half as St. Stephens raced out to a 23-18 lead entering the break.
Both teams regained their consistency on the offensive end in the third quarter, which ended with the Indians holding a 38-33 advantage. Anderson and Barkley drilled 3s for St. Stephens, while the Bears got triples from Kaden Bolick and Boston, the latter of whom led all scorers with seven points in the frame.
Speaking of treys, Ikard hit back-to-back shots from long range to give the Indians a 44-33 lead less than two minutes into the final quarter. He added a foul shot shortly thereafter, while Barkley canned a jumper to make it a 14-point margin.
St. Stephens would lead by as many as 17 points, but a late run by Bunker Hill trimmed the final deficit to 12. Still, the Indians left Claremont with their fourth double-digit victory in five games this season and their third win over the Bears in the teams’ past four meetings.
“I can’t say enough (about Bunker Hill coach Anthony Church), they’re one of the better coached teams in this area,” said Smith of the Bears. “I can’t say enough about how good of a job he’s doing and the effort they give, the kids play super hard. Bunker Hill’s very fortunate to have this guy and he’s gonna do a good job at Bunker Hill.”
“We talk about family every day and being a family is every night isn’t gonna be easy, some nights you’re gonna have to get down and dig one out, and I thought we got down and we leaned on each other to really pull it out in a hostile environment,” he continued. “I can’t say enough about this crowd, it was a hostile environment, but they really pulled together and really fought it out.”
GIRLS
St. Stephens 57, Bunker Hill 51
Following a 58-51 win over the Bears in Hickory last week, the Indians collected a six-point victory over Bunker Hill in their second meeting of the season. St. Stephens used a balanced attack to take down the Bears, receiving 14 points from Ella Pilkenton to go with 13 from Allie Reid and 12 apiece from Elizabeth Sumpter and Molli Harris.
Bunker Hill was led by Damireona Burch’s game-high 18-point effort, although she fouled out late due to a technical foul. Olivia Ellis chipped in 13 points for the Bears including a game-high three 3-pointers, while Faith Isenhour scored 11 in all and nine after the half.
“That’s kind of what it came to is who was gonna execute down the stretch and take care of the basketball, who was gonna get stops,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of his team keeping its composure late in the contest. “That’s what it came down to.
“... We ended up being the team that did it tonight and we made some free throws and executed at the end there, so it’s a big learning experience for our team,” he added. “We haven’t been in this position very often as of late, so we’re pretty excited.”
The teams battled back and forth in the early going before the Bears built a 10-4 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter. St. Stephens ended the period on an 8-0 run that included a layup from Harris, a free throw from Sumpter, a 3 from Pilkenton and a layup from Reid just before the buzzer.
The Indians also notched the first four points of the second quarter on a driving basket from Harris that gave them a 14-10 advantage and a basket from Sumpter that made it a six-point lead. Bunker Hill’s Maliyah McLain ended the 12-0 spurt with a deep jumper from the left wing, while Ellis followed with her first of three triples in the quarter, but St. Stephens built its lead back to six at 29-23 entering halftime.
Isenhour became more aggressive for Bunker Hill after halftime. One of two seniors for the Bears — Ellis is the other — she scored seven points in the third quarter and made all three of her foul shots to help the hosts pull even late and ultimately trail by just two, 41-39, heading into the fourth.
The game was tied four more times in the final period, although Bunker Hill led more than St. Stephens did down the stretch. Burch was a major part of the Bears’ success in the fourth quarter as she made four layups, but after two free throws from Vanessa Morales gave the Bears a 51-49 advantage with exactly 2 minutes left, the Indians finished the game on an 8-0 run.
Burch was whistled for a technical foul that sent her to the bench for the remainder of the contest, with St. Stephens scoring six of its last eight points from the free-throw line. Harris and McGlamery each nailed two free throws late, while Pilkenton and Sumpter added one apiece to go with a layup from Kennedy Blevins in the final minute.
“They changed up their defense a little bit (in the second half),” said Bennett of Bunker Hill. “In the first half they had some things that were maybe a little more exposed and they tightened it up and made it a little bit tougher for us to execute in the second half, so give them some credit for adjusting and making it tougher for us in the second half.”
After moving to 3-1 on the season, the St. Stephens girls will join the boys in traveling to Maiden on Monday before hosting Avery County on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both Bears squads return to action on Tuesday at Wilkes Central, with the Bunker Hill girls looking to improve upon their 1-3 record.
“I really enjoy this group so far,” said Bennett. “They work hard in practice every day, no one has an ego. ... I think they trust each other, and it is a fun group to work with.”
Note: In between Friday’s varsity games, Bunker Hill retired the jersey of former girls basketball player Jamie Speaks Cline, who played for the Bears from 1993-97 and scored 1,711 career points (third in program history) while dishing out 324 assists (third in program history), pulling down 482 rebounds and recording 347 steals. Former Bunker Hill girls basketball coach Tommy Edwards and current athletic director James Byrd presented her with a plaque in recognition of her accomplishment.
GIRLS
St. Stephens;12;17;12;16;—;57
Bunker Hill;10;13;16;12;—;51
St. Stephens — Ella Pilkenton 14, Allie Reid 13, Molli Harris 12, Elizabeth Sumpter 12, Kaylee McGlamery 4, Kennedy Blevins 2.
Bunker Hill — Damireona Burch 18, Olivia Ellis 13, Faith Isenhour 11, Vanessa Morales 5, Maliyah McLain 2, Kyiah Lafone 2.
BOYS
St. Stephens;13;10;15;20;—;58
Bunker Hill;14;04;15;13;—;46
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 25, Dayton Anderson 15, Josh Barkley 11, Luke Reid 4, Michael Watkins 2, Ajay Swisher 1.
Bunker Hill — Elijah Boston 14, Quentin Hoover 9, Mack Little 7, Kaden Bolick 6, Devin Brice 4, Kaden Robinson 2, Oaklee Watts 2, Talayn Weaver 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.