St. Stephens boys pull away from Bunker Hill

The Indians also notched the first four points of the second quarter on a driving basket from Harris that gave them a 14-10 advantage and a basket from Sumpter that made it a six-point lead. Bunker Hill’s Maliyah McLain ended the 12-0 spurt with a deep jumper from the left wing, while Ellis followed with her first of three triples in the quarter, but St. Stephens built its lead back to six at 29-23 entering halftime.

Isenhour became more aggressive for Bunker Hill after halftime. One of two seniors for the Bears — Ellis is the other — she scored seven points in the third quarter and made all three of her foul shots to help the hosts pull even late and ultimately trail by just two, 41-39, heading into the fourth.

The game was tied four more times in the final period, although Bunker Hill led more than St. Stephens did down the stretch. Burch was a major part of the Bears’ success in the fourth quarter as she made four layups, but after two free throws from Vanessa Morales gave the Bears a 51-49 advantage with exactly 2 minutes left, the Indians finished the game on an 8-0 run.