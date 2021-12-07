St. Stephens boys defeat Maiden, move to 6-0

“Having this summer, I thought we came together,” said Smith. “We played 22 basketball games this summer and the kids have bought into what we're doing, plain and simple. There's nothing that's really changed other than the simple fact that we’ve got a group kids that listen and they listen to the game plan.”

Though it took until the third quarter to create breathing room, the Indians (6-0) trailed just once during a two-minute stretch early in the game. However, up 9-5 with 2:22 remaining in the opening quarter, St. Stephens’ leading scorer Ji Ikard (23.5 points per game) picked up his second foul and went to the bench. After a turnover on the first possession following the key foul, the Indians increased the lead to 13-7 by the end of the quarter with a runner by Michael Watkins and a bucket by Luke Reid. A runner from Reid put the lead at eight in the second quarter before Ikard returned.

Smith was highly complimentary of the role players who did their jobs with Ikard out.