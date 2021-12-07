St. Stephens boys defeat Maiden, move to 6-0

MAIDEN — Sometimes, the fortunes of a program can change with something simple. For the St. Stephens boys basketball program, time may be the biggest factor.
After sporting a 7-30 record over the past two seasons, the Indians are making noise. St. Stephens won its sixth straight game to open the season with a 59-47 victory at Maiden Monday night in a nonconference game.
The victory is the third in a row by the Indians against their Catawba County rivals and the first win at Maiden since a 71-60 win in 2014.
St. Stephens has tripled its win total from last season, when it went 2-10 in the shortened campaign. Monday’s win surpassed the total from the 2019-20 season, when the Indians went 5-20.
Hired by St. Stephens in August 2018, head coach Patrick Smith has been at a disadvantage in his four seasons with the Indians. After not having a summer program due to his late hire that season, Smith missed another summer with the team due to a yearlong deployment in Kuwait. Then, he missed out of a third summer with the team in 2020 due to the shutdown of athletic programs due to COVID-19.
With the time finally available, Smith said the team is coming together as a unit and getting a sense of direction.
“Having this summer, I thought we came together,” said Smith. “We played 22 basketball games this summer and the kids have bought into what we're doing, plain and simple. There's nothing that's really changed other than the simple fact that we’ve got a group kids that listen and they listen to the game plan.”
Though it took until the third quarter to create breathing room, the Indians (6-0) trailed just once during a two-minute stretch early in the game. However, up 9-5 with 2:22 remaining in the opening quarter, St. Stephens’ leading scorer Ji Ikard (23.5 points per game) picked up his second foul and went to the bench. After a turnover on the first possession following the key foul, the Indians increased the lead to 13-7 by the end of the quarter with a runner by Michael Watkins and a bucket by Luke Reid. A runner from Reid put the lead at eight in the second quarter before Ikard returned.
Smith was highly complimentary of the role players who did their jobs with Ikard out.
“I can't say enough about Ajay Swisher,” said Smith. “(He) comes in and he does everything that I ask him to do. He's always good on defense, keeping it out of the middle and doing those things. Chip Hendren came in and did some great things and we had some guys step up. Ikard’s a great basketball player, but I tell everybody we're a pretty good team. You don't get off to a start like this and not just have a good team.”
Maiden (2-1) had a tough night shooting the ball, making just 3 of 18 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and 6 of 15 attempts from the free-throw line, as well as missing chances to cash in points near the rim. The Blue Devils outrebound St. Stephens 45-20 in the game, which included 24 offensive rebounds, but managed just 12 second-chance points. Their best stretch of shooting came in the second quarter to keep them in the game.
Mason Lowman (17 points, 11 rebounds), hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 13-5 run. Ethan Rhodes swished a baseline jumper and Lowman added a 12-footer before Jalen Robinson scored his only points with a follow to tie the score at 20-all. Ben Gibbs’ leaner evened the score again at 22 apiece, but St. Stephens took the lead into the locker room when Watkins dropped a buzzer-beating 3 from the right corner.
Going without a turnover in the third quarter, the Indians finally created space late in the period. After Dru McClough (15 points, 12 rebounds) finished a fast-break layup to get Maiden within 36-34 with 70 seconds left, Dayton Anderson (13 points) popped in back-to-back long-range jumpers to increase the lead to 42-34. McClough's bucket and free throw at the end of the frame kept Maiden close.
However, with the shackles off from the early foul trouble, Ikard cut loose in the fourth quarter. The senior point guard slashed through the lane for eight quick points, and kicked the ball out to Anderson for another 3. Ikard’s steal near midcourt and ensuing layup ballooned the Indians' lead to 53-40 with 5:27 left in the game.
Ikard finished with 12 points in the final quarter to reach 23 for the game and maintain his season average. The Blue Devils did not come within 12 the rest of the game.
“We talk about execution,” said Smith. “If you execute for four quarters, at some point, we're going to have that run. It may not happen in the first or it may not happen in the second, but execute, execute, execute. At some point, there's going to be a time where it pays off and tonight was in the third quarter.”
GIRLS
St. Stephens 66, Maiden 41
Like their classmates on the boys’ team, St. Stephens continues to make strides in the girls basketball program. The victory improved the Indians' record to 4-1, which is the highest win total since they were 5-19 during the 2018-19 season. After going 5-32 the last two seasons and 10-51 over the last three, head coach Andy Bennett said the players are believing in what they are doing, and the leadership reflects it.
“We have some pretty good leadership right now,” Bennett said. “And some girls are really taking it serious, and they've worked a lot in the offseason, too. “It's starting to show, for sure, and they have put in a lot of work, and it's a lot of credit to them because they are the ones that are really working hard and working together.”
The win over the Blue Devils (1-4) is the third straight in the series and the first at Maiden since a 58-25 win in December 2009.
Maiden scored the opening bucket of the game for its only lead of the game and Kennedie Noble’s high bank shot near the end of the opening quarter kept the Blue Devils within 13-10.
However, the Indians showed a variety of pressing defenses, which led to eight turnovers in the first nine possessions by Maiden to start the second quarter. Seven of the turnovers came on steals, which led to the first nine points of the quarter. Kennedy Blevins was the recipient of the good fortune on the stat sheet, as she scored seven, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that put St. Stephens up 22-10.
“We tried to switch it up,” said Bennett of the quick defensive changes. “Because we were getting beat a little bit in one of them and just wanted to change it up. We thought they might have trouble with some of the pressure and some of the different looks and it seemed to work for a little bit there.”
St. Stephens led 31-16 at the half and Maiden did not come closer than 12 the rest of the way. Blevins led a balanced attack with 15 points. Molli Harris had 12 points with Ella Pilkenton, Kaylee Montgomery and Allie Reid each scoring 10. Elizabeth Sumpter added nine points.
“We’ve got some unselfish girls and it also helped we were getting a lot of fast break opportunities,” Bennett said of the even score sheet. “So, it kind of seemed like if someone was out ahead, they were getting a basket, and it’s just kind of whoever was in position was scoring. And, we knocked down some shots tonight, too, so that helped.”
Unofficially, the Indians finished the night at 50 percent shooting (22 for 44) and outscored the Blue Devils 20-2 in points off turnovers.
Alyssa Keener had 14 points for Maiden and Noble added 13 points and eight rebounds.
St. Stephens is scheduled to host Avery County tonight before opening the Western Foothills 3A Conference slate Friday at West Iredell.
Maiden will host North Lincoln Wednesday, which will feature last season’s 2A West runner-up in the boys' game.
GIRLS
St. Stephens;13;18;17;18;—;66
Maiden;10;06;11;14;—;41
St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 15, Molli Harris 12, Kaylee Montgomery 10, Ella Pilkenton 10, Allie Reid 10, Elizabeth Sumpter 9.
Maiden — Alyssa Keener 14, Kennedie Noble, 13, Callie Stamey 8, Kynsea Pugh 4, Hope Howell 2.