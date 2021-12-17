St. Stephens boys can’t complete comeback vs. Raiders

The St. Stephens boys basketball team isn’t used to playing from behind, but after a sloppy start to Friday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference game against North Iredell, that’s exactly what the Indians spent most of the contest doing. Despite coughing up a double-digit lead, the visiting Raiders escaped with a 49-47 victory over their league foes to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A.
On the other side, St. Stephens suffered its first defeat of the season, dropping to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in conference contests. The Indians had won each of their previous seven games by double digits, but early turnovers during Friday’s contest put them in a hole that they were ultimately unable to climb out of.
“I think it’s a product of a few things and we’ve got to fix it as a coaching staff,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said. “One thing, not being in school every day and I thought practice was a little sloppy this week, just not our normal routine. I thought part of it was not having the girls game (Friday’s varsity girls game was postponed, causing the varsity boys game to be moved up to a 6 p.m. tipoff) and not having our routine, and then part of it was just not being prepared. And at the end of the day that’s on me and the coaching staff, we’ve got to fix that and be more prepared early on.”
Following a layup from North Iredell’s John Jackson to start the game, St. Stephens’ Josh Barkley drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the hosts their first lead. A basket from Xavier Grimball and two free throws from Jackson helped the Raiders double up the Indians at 6-3, but St. Stephens responded with a driving layup from Dayton Anderson and a jumper from Ji Ikard to retake the lead.
Anderson also added a floater shortly thereafter, but North Iredell ended the first quarter on a 5-2 run that included a jumper from Landon Dancy and a layup and free throw from Jackson. Entering the second period, the Raiders enjoyed an 11-9 advantage.
North Iredell found its stroke from long range early in the second quarter, beginning the frame with a 3 from Greyson Kerr before adding a deep triple from Jackson Hawkins following a step-back jumper from Ikard on the other end. After a pair of foul shots from Hawkins and a layup from Beckham Tharpe, the Raiders led 21-11 with 3:32 remaining until halftime.
St. Stephens battled back courtesy of a 7-0 spurt that began with a basket from Luke Reid and continued with a 3 and two free throws from Ikard. Although North Iredell entered the locker room with a 25-20 lead, the Indians found themselves back within striking distance heading into the second half.
The Indians kept battling throughout the third quarter, but North Iredell was ultimately able to carry a 40-33 edge into the final period. Jackson scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the third, with his buzzer-beating jumper extending the Raiders’ advantage to seven.
Nevertheless, St. Stephens had some fourth-quarter magic in store. After not scoring in the second and third periods, Anderson knocked down four triples down the stretch. His first came off an Ikard assist, while his second came when Michael Watkins recorded a steal and found his fellow junior for a right-wing trey.
Following a North Iredell timeout with 4:08 to play, the Raiders were called for traveling. Anderson made them pay with another 3 off an assist from Ikard, giving St. Stephens a 42-40 lead that represented the Indians’ first advantage since the opening minutes.
The Raiders finally ended St. Stephens’ scoring run with a 3 from Jackson that put them up 43-42 with just over three minutes left. But Anderson wasn’t done, as he nailed a straightaway triple at the other end off an assist from Barkley. Two free throws from North Iredell’s Grimball evened things at 45-all at the 2:38 mark, then Hawkins and Ikard exchanged layups to tie the game at 47 apiece with 2:04 remaining.
Coming out of a timeout, North Iredell held the ball for nearly 1 1/2 minutes before Grimball lobbed a pass to Tharpe, who finished off the alley-oop with an emphatic dunk that gave the Raiders a 49-47 lead with 36.7 seconds to play. St. Stephens missed a shot at the other end, but Tharpe left the door open by missing the front end of a 1-and-1, with St. Stephens’ Peyton Young pulling down the rebound before the Indians called timeout with 9.4 seconds left.
After the stoppage, the ball was inbounded to Ikard, who dribbled up the court and found Anderson for a deep 3 from the right wing. The shot was right on line but just a bit short as it bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.
“Dayton Anderson is a kid that I have to beg to be aggressive because in practice he comes out and is unstoppable,” said Smith of his second-leading scorer, who finished with 16 points after his fourth-quarter flurry. “... But he’s a kid that’s got to be aggressive for us. He’s a leader on the team, he’s worked his tail off in the weight room and worked on his game, and now he’s reaping the rewards of it, but we need him to take it to the next level because we need that every night.”
Ikard led the Indians with 18 points, while Barkley added six. As for the Raiders, in addition to Jackson’s 20-point effort, they also received 12 points from Hawkins and six from Tharpe.
“We were sloppy early on, but the fight was there,” said Smith. “We played hard as heck. ... We didn’t play well early on, but our kids just kept coming and kept coming and kept coming, and ultimately we had a chance to win it on a last-second shot.
“It didn’t go our way, we had a bunch rim in and out all night, a bunch of transition buckets where we turned it over, and some nights you’re gonna have those nights,” he added. “But I’m proud of the kids, they competed, they worked their tails off, never quit. Got down 10, could’ve easily quit, and just kept fighting.”
St. Stephens hosts crosstown rival Hickory on Tuesday in a contest that will begin at 6 p.m. due to the postponement of the varsity girls game that was originally scheduled to take place. Meanwhile, North Iredell will look to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Lake Norman on Wednesday.
“Tuesday night we all know what it is, and it’s gonna be a raucous crowd in here,” said Smith of the matchup against the Red Tornadoes. “The main thing is come out and compete, have fun, but the biggest thing is it’s gonna be a battle and I want to see us compete. I think if we compete we’re gonna have a chance to win it, and Tuesday night’s gonna be pretty fun in here.”
North Iredell;11;14;15;09;—;49
St. Stephens;09;11;13;14;—;47
North Iredell — John Jackson 20, Jackson Hawkins 12, Beckham Tharpe 6, Xavier Grimball 4, Greyson Kerr 3, Dane Coltrane 2, Landon Dancy 2.
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 18, Dayton Anderson 16, Josh Barkley 6, Luke Reid 4, Peyton Young 2, Chip Hendren 1.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.