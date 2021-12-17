St. Stephens boys can’t complete comeback vs. Raiders

After the stoppage, the ball was inbounded to Ikard, who dribbled up the court and found Anderson for a deep 3 from the right wing. The shot was right on line but just a bit short as it bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.

“Dayton Anderson is a kid that I have to beg to be aggressive because in practice he comes out and is unstoppable,” said Smith of his second-leading scorer, who finished with 16 points after his fourth-quarter flurry. “... But he’s a kid that’s got to be aggressive for us. He’s a leader on the team, he’s worked his tail off in the weight room and worked on his game, and now he’s reaping the rewards of it, but we need him to take it to the next level because we need that every night.”

Ikard led the Indians with 18 points, while Barkley added six. As for the Raiders, in addition to Jackson’s 20-point effort, they also received 12 points from Hawkins and six from Tharpe.

“We were sloppy early on, but the fight was there,” said Smith. “We played hard as heck. ... We didn’t play well early on, but our kids just kept coming and kept coming and kept coming, and ultimately we had a chance to win it on a last-second shot.