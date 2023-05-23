St. Stephens wrestling coach Billy Baker was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend in Chapel Hill. This honor will be displayed at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla.
St. Stephens' Baker inducted into National Wrestling HOF
