SQUEEZING OUT A WIN: Never-say-die St. Stephens outlasts Carson in playoff opener

“Barkley came in and really battled. He just stayed in the zone and competed.”

Simmerson ran out of pitches and had to turn the game over to Dylan Driver in the top of the eighth. Peissel promptly led off by smashing a hard ground ball right at the Carson shortstop, who couldn’t handle it to put the winning run on base for the Indians.

Pinch-runner Brendan Abbey stole second when he beat the throw on a missed bunt attempt. Silas Isenhour got the next bunt down and also got a base hit out of it as Abbey moved to third. Isenhour took second unchallenged with Marvin at the plate. On a 1-1 pitch, Marvin pushed the ball toward first. Abbey was moving with the play and the speedster scored easily with the winning run.

“That was a great job. We work on it every day, the bunt game,” Bowman said. “I told the boys, ‘Whenever your number is called, be ready.’ That’s just a testament to how hard they work.”

St. Stephens did not have an extra-base hit. Tate was the only player for either team with more than one hit. He also had an RBI.

Barkley was credited with the win and Driver was tagged with the loss.