SQUEEZING OUT A WIN: Never-say-die St. Stephens outlasts Carson in playoff opener

St. Stephens faced an uphill climb for most of the Indians’ first-round game in the 3A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night. But St. Stephens took the final step to the summit of an electrifying 3-2 win over Jesse Carson on a squeeze bunt by Elec Marvin in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“He (Marvin) wanted to do it. He came up and he asked me, ‘What’s the sign for the squeeze?’ I tell you — right man, right spot,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said after the Indians’ celebration. “Couldn’t have written it any better. Nobody better at bunting than Marvin.”
Both teams relied on small ball to score in the pitchers' battle between the Cougars’ Hayden Simmerson and St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel, although neither hurler was the pitcher of record for their respective teams. Simmerson pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Peissel threw five innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine, walking three and hitting a batter.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Carson. The kid (Simmerson) came in and pitched a great game, throwing strikes and throwing hard,” Bowman said. “We just found a way.”
The Cougars struck in the top of the second, getting three of their four hits in the game in that at-bat — two of which never left the infield. Aaron Bradshaw led off the inning for Carson with a line drive double over the head of St. Stephens’ right fielder. Cameron Burleyson and TJ Jones both laid down perfect bunts that went for hits.
Jones’ hit brought in Bradshaw and Burleyson came home on a wild pitch for a 2-0 Cougars lead.
The score stayed there until the bottom of the fifth when the bottom part of the Indians’ order finally solved Simmerson. Justin Skewes singled to right to lead the inning off for the Indians and Josh Barkley followed with a base hit to right.
Dalen Milligan moved both runners up with a well-placed sacrifice bunt. Gavin Marley drove in the first St. Stephens run with a sacrifice fly on a long foul down the left-field line and James Tate drove in the tying run with a base knock to right field.
“I knew if they could just get something going — they found a way,” Bowman said of the Indians’ seventh-, eighth- and ninth-place hitters. “Two guys got on, Dalen laid down the perfect bunt, Gavin got a sac fly and Tate came up and got a big hit.”
Peissel handed the ball off to Barkely for St. Stephens with the score tied. The southpaw completely shut down the Cougars over the final three innings and allowed just one base runner on a free pass. He struck out four and retired the final seven Carson batters he faced.
“That’s kind of how it’s been all year,” Bowman said of the one-two punch of Peissel and Barkley on the mound. “Julian’s been lights out. Pitches, battles, competes. He gives us a chance.
“Barkley came in and really battled. He just stayed in the zone and competed.”
Simmerson ran out of pitches and had to turn the game over to Dylan Driver in the top of the eighth. Peissel promptly led off by smashing a hard ground ball right at the Carson shortstop, who couldn’t handle it to put the winning run on base for the Indians.
Pinch-runner Brendan Abbey stole second when he beat the throw on a missed bunt attempt. Silas Isenhour got the next bunt down and also got a base hit out of it as Abbey moved to third. Isenhour took second unchallenged with Marvin at the plate. On a 1-1 pitch, Marvin pushed the ball toward first. Abbey was moving with the play and the speedster scored easily with the winning run.
“That was a great job. We work on it every day, the bunt game,” Bowman said. “I told the boys, ‘Whenever your number is called, be ready.’ That’s just a testament to how hard they work.”
St. Stephens did not have an extra-base hit. Tate was the only player for either team with more than one hit. He also had an RBI.
Barkley was credited with the win and Driver was tagged with the loss.
Carson came into the playoffs as the No. 15 seed in the West Region and ends its season with a mark of 9-5. St. Stephens, the No. 2 seed, is now 10-3. The Indians will host a second-round game on Thursday versus seventh-seeded Cuthbertson, a 12-3 winner over No. 10 Asheville in the opening round.