SPEED KILLS: Maiden's passing game proves too much for Bandys in 21-7 win

Rhodes' passing yardage was aided greatly by his receiving corps, which together with the signal caller, used the pitch-and-catch routine to great effect. Brennan James was especially effective in the short passing game, as he turned seven catches into 157 yards.

“The first half, we were just trying to get it to them (the receivers) quick,” Byrnes explained. “They’re playing off. And, I get it, we’ve got some speed out there. At times, we executed and got some good runs and moved it.”

Maiden (1-0, 1-0) outgained Bandys 230-94 in the first half, but it was the Trojans that took a 7-6 lead into the halftime locker room.

Byrne said his team had opportunities to do more, as several open receivers were missed downfield. However, he said part of the timing had to do with not getting onto the field enough due to wet conditions from recent rains.

“We haven’t worked on our passing game, because we’ve been inside so much,” said Byrnes. Even when it’s been sunny, our practice field is so wet. I think that plays into it a little bit.”