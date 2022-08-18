Special teams an emphasis for Cougars

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central football team finished with a losing record for the first time in six years last season, posting a 4-6 overall mark and a 1-4 record in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action. However, the Cougars’ struggles were largely due to numerous players missing time because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, which created inconsistency in terms of their starting lineups and rotations.

Alexander Central still had a chance to earn more wins, as the Cougars suffered a seven-point loss at Watauga and a two-point defeat at Hibriten after pulling out a 42-36 home victory over Ashe County in overtime to open league play. But with young players forced into action and a smaller roster available, Alexander Central was unable to win those contests.

“We were band-aided together until the end,” said Butch Carter, who enters his seventh year as the Cougars’ head coach. “But I’ve got to give my kids and coaches credit, we fought and played hard to the end. We were facing some adversity and things don’t always go your way in life.”

Carter stated that in 2022, it will be important for his squad to stay healthy and “improve in our special teams play.” The Cougars made mistakes in that phase of the game last year, and their coach feels that “we need to win the special teams battle.”

“Especially when you play in a conference where teams are really good and equal,” said Carter, “that special teams game can probably make the difference in a lot of those games.”

In addition to Alexander Central, defending conference champion Watauga, Hibriten and Ashe County, the Northwestern 3A/4A also includes two other strong programs: South Caldwell and Freedom. And even before the Cougars begin league play, they’ll face a daunting nonconference schedule that features matchups with Hickory, North Gaston, A.C. Reynolds, Lake Norman and Marvin Ridge, teams that combined for a 31-25 record in 2021.

“I think the first goal for us is to have a successful nonconference season and try to use those nonconference games to get everybody evaluated, make sure we have our best players on the field heading into conference play,” said Carter. “I think the biggest thing for us is to not outcoach ourselves and to try to get the ball to the people we need to get the ball to, play simple defense and let our kids fly around and not have to think too much.”

At quarterback, two players are expected to split time — senior Luke Hammer and junior Tanner Moore. Both played QB last season, and each is also capable of playing wide receiver.

“We have two quarterbacks with game experience coming back,” said Carter, who pointed out that Hammer and Moore are “great teammates” who “could tag off and play either quarterback or receiver at the same time.”

According to Carter, “Tanner Moore can drive the ball down the field pretty well, and he’s got a good, strong, live arm.” Meanwhile, “Luke Hammer is a really good running quarterback and can throw the bootlegs and intermediate passes really well,” creating “a good two-headed monster with both of them.”

Hammer and Moore will also serve as defensive backs, as will senior Kellen Triplett. Carter feels pretty good about Alexander Central’s secondary, but the team is “trying to add some depth there.”

Junior Logan Shoemaker returns at linebacker, and he will also be the starting fullback on offense. Seniors Mason Chapman-Mays and Robert Young are options at halfback behind an offensive line that returns four of five starters from a year ago with junior Wesley McAlpin at left tackle, senior Garrett Clark at left guard, junior Nate Dahlstrom at center and senior Thomas Cline at right guard.

Carter said Alexander Central has a “pretty good core offensively,” and that “the biggest thing is we’ve got to find good depth.” One player that returns after playing as a freshman in 2019 is senior Zhaheim Millsaps, who “could be big for us on our defensive line.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Butch Carter (7th year, 43-23)

Stadium: Cougar Stadium

Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A

Last playoff appearance: 2020-21 spring season

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

4-6 overall, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A (5th)

Aug. 20: Won vs. Hickory 21-7

Aug. 27: Won at North Gaston 41-6

Sept. 3: Lost at A.C. Reynolds 24-7

Sept. 10: Won at R-S Central 28-8

Sept. 17: Lost vs. Marvin Ridge 42-8

Oct. 1: Won vs. Ashe County 42-36

Oct. 8: Lost at Watauga 28-21

Oct. 15: Lost vs. South Caldwell 51-27

Oct. 22: Lost at Hibriten 21-19

Oct. 29: Lost vs. Freedom 21-7

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: North Gaston, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: A.C. Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Lake Norman, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Ashe County*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Watauga*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at South Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Hibriten*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Freedom*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#2 – Luke Hammer, Senior

#3 – Braydon Rowe, Junior

#4 – Mason Chapman-Mays, Senior

#5 – Zhaheim Millsaps, Senior

#6 – Nate Erkman, Senior

#7 – Jamison Rowe, Sophomore

#8 – Robert Young, Senior

#9 – Jonathan Specht, Senior

#10 – Tanner Moore, Junior

#11 – Alex Morales, Junior

#12 – Devin Durmire, Senior

#14 – Kohen Eldreth, Junior

#15 – Jayon Connor, Freshman

#18 – Conner Ashford, Senior

#20 – Sawyer Chapman-Mays, Freshman

#21 – Kellun Triplett, Senior

#22 – Logan Shoemaker, Junior

#24 – Keon Miller, Junior

#25 – Carter Austin, Freshman

#26 – Jeremiah Whitaker, Freshman

#32 – Justus Millsaps, Sophomore

#33 – Wade Queen, Sophomore

#36 – Jeremiah Payne, Sophomore

#40 – Riley Fortner, Senior

#42 – Corey Lawson, Senior

#44 – Chad Lasher, Junior

#45 – Garrison Millsaps, Sophomore

#50 – Nathaniel Dahlstrom, Junior

#51 – Kolt Ward, Senior

#52 – Caleb Elder, Senior

#54 – Thomas Cline, Senior

#55 – Garrett Clark, Senior

#56 – Jameson Hood, Senior

#58 – Adam Jonas, Senior

#60 – Chandler Williams, Sophomore

#62 – Cody Adams, Junior

#63 – Brennen Little, Sophomore

#64 – Maddox Fairchild, Junior

#65 – Brailon Church, Junior

#66 – Landon Barker, Senior

#73 – Charlie Bolick, Junior

#77 – Wesley McAlpin, Junior

#82 – Andrew Fox, Senior