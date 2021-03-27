Spartans' running game deflates Red Tornadoes

The South Caldwell football team featured a bruising, effective rushing attack that put Hickory in an early hole Friday and then shoveled on the dirt. The Spartans got 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Avery Raynor and dampened the Red Tornadoes’ Senior Night, 44-14.
The Spartans have won two straight in a stop-and-start campaign and are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. Hickory is 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the league.
South Caldwell coach Marc Kirkpatrick insists his team’s success is as simple and time-tested as play like they practice.
“We practice better than we have since I’ve been here. I’ve learned from other coaches when your good players practice hard it makes everybody practice hard,” Kirkpatrick said. “I tell them before the game, ‘If you play the game the way you practice, you’ll be fine tonight.’ That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks.”
Raynor established the Spartans’ offensive game plan on the first play from scrimmage. From his own 20-yard line, the South Caldwell quarterback looked as though he was going to be corralled at the line of scrimmage. But he broke free, spun to his left and scampered all the way to the Hickory 25 before he was forced out of bounds by Hickory’s Nick Everhart.
“We’ve been doing it to ourselves on a weekly basis — given up a huge first play or giving up a long drive and stopping them inside the 2. It sounds great, but all of our linemen have to play both ways which really wears us out,” said Hickory coach Russell Stone. “The big play, I thought we had Avery stopped and he did what he does. He spun out of there and made a great play and changed the whole complexion of the game.”
Four plays later, Raynor cruised in on the left side from 8 yards out and Isaiah Kirby added the 2-point conversion run.
The Spartans’ defensed forced a quick three-and-out and gave the ball back to its offense at the South Caldwell 11. This time there would be no quick strikes, but the end result was the same. Staying primarily on the ground, the Spartans marched 89 yards in 17 plays that took 10:19 off the clock.
Raynor scored again, this time on a 3-yard blast, and then found Will Connor with a quick flip to make it 16-0 with 8:41 to go in the first half.
“That’s the way we do things,” Kirkpatrick said about his team’s ground-and-pound style. “We try to establish the run first, and then every now and then we can sneak in a play-action pass maybe over somebody’s head. If we can establish the run, we can be pretty good on offense.”
The South Caldwell defense put the next score on the board when Kaleb Icenhour picked off Hickory quarterback Turner Wood and raced 37 yards for the score.
“On that interception he had a great read on the out route and I think we had some pressure and made him throw it a little bit high,” Kirkpatrick said. “He was right where he needed to be. He made a great move to get into the end zone.”
South Caldwell put together another long drive to end the first half. Kirby completed the final yard of the 65-yard march with a dive over left tackle with three seconds on the clock to send the teams to intermission with the Spartans enjoying a 30-0 cushion.
Stone noted both the lack of depth and the youth on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Red Tornadoes.
“We’re down five people that weight 240 or more, and we can’t replace those here,” Stone said, noting he puts three freshmen and a sophomore on the line of scrimmage. “They (South Caldwell) are a good football team and they really wanted to beat us badly. Congratulations to his boys. They played well tonight and they deserved it.”
But in spite of having just one first down and five net rushing yards in the first half, the Red Tornadoes fought the Spartans on even terms in the second half. Hickory scored on a 2-yard run by Everhart in the third quarter and a 50-yard pass from Wood to Dontae Baker with less than a minute to go in the fourth.
South Caldwell’s scores after the half were a 7-yard run by Jaxon Wilkerson and Raynor’s third touchdown run of the night from 5 yards out.
“Offensively we play a little better than we have been. We gave a freshman (Wood) his first start at quarterback,” Stone said. “He made a couple of plays. If we could protect a little better, I believe he could throw it better.”
Wood was 4-of-12 passing for 108 yards with two interceptions and the bomb for a touchdown to Baker.
The Spartans totaled 272 yards on the ground, with Kirby adding 65 yards to go with Raynor's big night.
The Red Tornadoes' defensive line also got the attention of Kirkpatrick.
“I will say Hickory’s defensive line is pretty doggone good,” Kirkpatrick said. “We were having trouble blocking some of the them. Number 8 (Rico Walker), he was getting after us pretty good; and number 10 (Everhart), we were having trouble with him on the outside.”
Both teams will play on Thursday. South Caldwell hosts St. Stephens, while Hickory visits Alexander Central.
South Caldwell: 08 22 06 08 — 44
Hickory: 00 00 07 07 — 14
First Quarter
SC — Avery Raynor 8-yard run (Isaiah Kirby run), 9:33
Second Quarter
SC — Raynor 3-yard run (Will Connor pass from Raynor), 8:41
SC — Kaleb Icenhour 37-yard interception return (pass failed), 7:37
SC — Kirby 1-yard run (Raynor run), :03
Third quarter
H — Nick Everhart 2-yard run (Benjamin Boston kick), 7:01
SC — Jaxon Wilkerson 7-yard run (run failed), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
SC — Raynor 5-yard run (Josue Dickerson run), 7:55
H — Dontae Baker 50-yard pass from Turner Wood (Boston kick), :44
Team Stats
First Downs: South Caldwell 19, Hickory 7
Rushes-yards: South Caldwell 40-272, Hickory 17-20
Comp-Att-Int: South Caldwell 6-11-0, Hickory 4-12-2
Passing yards: South Caldwell 84, Hickory 108
Fumbles-Lost: South Caldwell 0-0, Hickory 1-1
Penalties-yards: South Caldwell 4-40, Hickory 5-49
Individual Stats
RUSHING – South Caldwell: Avery Raynor 16-127 and 3 TDs, Isaiah Kirby 12-65 and 1 TD, Jaxon Wilkerson 4-24 and 1 TD, Triston Adkins 5-54, Garrett Ashley 1-0, Josue Dickerson 2-2. Hickory: Turner Wood 4-(-5), Jayden Maddox 4-12, Keagan Covington 7-8, Nick Everhart 2-5 and 1 TD.
PASSING – South Caldwell: Avery Raynor 5-9-0 for 48 yards, Isaiah Kirby 1-1-0 for 36 yards, Joe Bolick 0-1-0. Hickory: Turner Wood 4-12-2 for 108 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING – South Caldwell: Will Connor 3-34, Isaiah Kirby 2-14, JB Robbins 1-36. Hickory: Ty Hill 1-35, Dontae Baker 2-61 and 1 TD, Dashawn Medley 1-12.