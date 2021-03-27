Spartans' running game deflates Red Tornadoes

The South Caldwell football team featured a bruising, effective rushing attack that put Hickory in an early hole Friday and then shoveled on the dirt. The Spartans got 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Avery Raynor and dampened the Red Tornadoes’ Senior Night, 44-14.

The Spartans have won two straight in a stop-and-start campaign and are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. Hickory is 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the league.

South Caldwell coach Marc Kirkpatrick insists his team’s success is as simple and time-tested as play like they practice.

“We practice better than we have since I’ve been here. I’ve learned from other coaches when your good players practice hard it makes everybody practice hard,” Kirkpatrick said. “I tell them before the game, ‘If you play the game the way you practice, you’ll be fine tonight.’ That’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks.”

Raynor established the Spartans’ offensive game plan on the first play from scrimmage. From his own 20-yard line, the South Caldwell quarterback looked as though he was going to be corralled at the line of scrimmage. But he broke free, spun to his left and scampered all the way to the Hickory 25 before he was forced out of bounds by Hickory’s Nick Everhart.