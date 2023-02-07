HUDSON — South Caldwell High announced Monday the hiring of Megan Fair as the school’s next varsity volleyball coach. A 2015 Bunker Hill High graduate, Fair was also a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American volleyball player at Catawba Valley Community College before starring at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“Coach Fair brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and passion for the game of volleyball,” South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James said in an email to media members. “We look forward to her leading our program to new heights.”

South Caldwell finished 10-11 overall and 2-8 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play during the 2022 season. Natalie Abernathy was the Spartans’ head coach for the past three seasons, finishing with a total of 17 wins.