Spartans eliminate Hickory boys from playoffs

The Hickory High boys basketball season came to a disappointing end on Thursday night, with the third-seeded Red Tornadoes losing to No. 6 Mount Tabor 64-18 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at David W. Craft Gymnasium. Hickory struggled on both ends of the floor, resulting in a 46-point defeat that snapped the Red Tornadoes’ 10-game winning streak, which began after a loss to McDowell in the season opener.

Mount Tabor (13-2) jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead in the first quarter. The early spurt included a pair of 3-pointers from Jay Torrence — who led all scorers with 22 points — along with a trey from James Viola. Hickory finally ended its scoring drought midway through the period on a pair of Landan Maddox free throws followed by a Rico Walker putback, but a Jamarien Peterkins 3 made it 15-4 in favor of the Spartans entering the second quarter.

Mount Tabor kept the momentum rolling, as five different players scored for the visitors in the second frame. Early in the quarter, the Red Tornadoes (10-2) attempted to slow down the Spartans’ offense by applying a full-court press, but Mount Tabor’s Josiah Banks was able to break the press and take the ball the length of the floor for a one-handed dunk. Walker and Jayden Maddox each scored two points for Hickory, but the Red Tornadoes were outscored 18-4 in the quarter and trailed 33-8 at the half.