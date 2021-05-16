Southern Alamance beats Alexander Central to win state softball championship

Alexander Central tied things at 2-all in the top of the third. After the first two hitters struck out, junior Faith Carrigan was hit by a pitch before being replaced on the base paths by sophomore courtesy runner Payton Campbell. Kenzie Church followed with a walk, then fellow freshman Kirstyn Herman blasted a two-run double off the center-field fence.

The Patriots regained the lead for good in the fourth, with senior Isley Duggins reaching on an error — one of four committed by the Cougars in the contest — before being replaced by freshman courtesy runner Rylee Humble. A sacrifice fly from freshman Kayla Wilson followed, while Humble crossed the plate on a bloop single from junior Shelby Lapoint.

Southern Alamance added two runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Duggins and an RBI groundout from Wilson. Then, after Alexander Central got one of those runs back on an RBI single from junior Chesney Stikeleather in the top of the sixth, the Patriots struck for six runs on five hits in the bottom half of the frame.

A bases-loaded walk to Hessenthaler accounted for Southern Alamance’s first run in the sixth, with a two-run double from Gallagher making it 8-3. Following an RBI groundout from Duggins and a sacrifice fly from Wilson, Lapoint plated the final run on an RBI double.

