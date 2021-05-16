Southern Alamance beats Alexander Central to win state softball championship

LEXINGTON — The 2021 high school softball season may not have ended the way Alexander Central would have liked, but the future looks bright for the Cougars. They will return all but one player from this year’s roster next spring as they attempt to make another deep postseason run.
Nevertheless, the West Regional champions fell to East Regional champion Southern Alamance in Game 3 of their best-of-three 3A state championship series on Saturday evening at North Davidson High’s Mike Lambros Field. After winning Game 1, the Cougars were no-hit in Game 2 before dropping the decisive contest by an 11-3 final.
Third-seeded Alexander Central finished 16-5, while the fourth-seeded Patriots completed the season with a record of 17-4. Southern Alamance won 11 of its final 12 games, and the Patriots were 3-1 against the Cougars this spring after also defeating them 4-0 in a nonconference regular-season contest on April 27 in Taylorsville.
“It’s not how we wanted the season to end, we wanted to bring it home and win it,” Alexander Central coach Kylie Hamby said. “But I didn’t do my job as a coach having them prepared for that and I take that on myself.”
Southern Alamance never trailed on Saturday, starting the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Heather Vaughn led off with a single before stealing second. After she scored on a single to right from fellow sophomore Greta Hessenthaler, another run came across on a triple from junior Brianna Gallagher.
Alexander Central tied things at 2-all in the top of the third. After the first two hitters struck out, junior Faith Carrigan was hit by a pitch before being replaced on the base paths by sophomore courtesy runner Payton Campbell. Kenzie Church followed with a walk, then fellow freshman Kirstyn Herman blasted a two-run double off the center-field fence.
The Patriots regained the lead for good in the fourth, with senior Isley Duggins reaching on an error — one of four committed by the Cougars in the contest — before being replaced by freshman courtesy runner Rylee Humble. A sacrifice fly from freshman Kayla Wilson followed, while Humble crossed the plate on a bloop single from junior Shelby Lapoint.
Southern Alamance added two runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Duggins and an RBI groundout from Wilson. Then, after Alexander Central got one of those runs back on an RBI single from junior Chesney Stikeleather in the top of the sixth, the Patriots struck for six runs on five hits in the bottom half of the frame.
A bases-loaded walk to Hessenthaler accounted for Southern Alamance’s first run in the sixth, with a two-run double from Gallagher making it 8-3. Following an RBI groundout from Duggins and a sacrifice fly from Wilson, Lapoint plated the final run on an RBI double.
Alexander Central was retired in order in the seventh, with Duggins putting the finishing touches on her third complete game of the series and picking up her second win of the day after throwing a no-hitter on Saturday morning. The only senior on the Patriots’ roster, the right-hander was named the Most Valuable Player of the state title series after tossing seven innings of three-run (two earned), four-hit ball with six strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters in Game 3.
“She did a great job of keeping us off balance and she’s a great pitcher,” said Hamby of Duggins, an Elon University commit.
Duggins also had one hit and two RBIs in Game 3, while Southern Alamance had 12 hits as a team. Hessenthaler finished with three hits and two RBIs, Gallagher had two hits and three RBIs, Lapoint registered two hits and one RBI and Vaughn tallied two hits.
Others recording hits for the Patriots included juniors Anna Byrd and Hailey Carter with one apiece, while Alexander Central received one hit and two RBIs from Herman to go with one hit and one RBI from Stikeleather and one hit each from sophomore Averie Presnell and junior Abby Teague.
“I have one senior (Kassie Eldreth) and she’s a great kid. ... She’s gonna do great things in her life,” said Hamby of her team's North Carolina Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winner. “We do have a young squad, start five freshmen, so the future’s bright for us. They’ve stepped up and played well for me this year and I couldn’t be more proud of my kids.”
Carrigan and fellow junior Kara Hinkle each allowed four earned runs for the Cougars, with Carrigan both starting and finishing the contest and Hinkle throwing an inning-plus in between. Although Carrigan took the loss, Hamby was complimentary of her star pitcher, who twirled three shutouts and started every game during Alexander Central’s playoff run.
“Faith has been our horse this year, she’s done a phenomenal job and I’m proud of her, just like I am the rest of my team,” she said. “They need to hold their heads up because they’ve come farther than anybody thought we were capable of. We’re a young team and we’ll be back next year.”
Alexander Central: 002 001 0 — 3 4 4
Southern Alamance: 200 126 X — 11 12 1
WP: Isley Duggins
LP: Faith Carrigan (10-5)
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.