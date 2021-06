South Fork 2A recognizes all-conference wrestling, girls tennis, track performers

The South Fork 2A Conference recently released its all-conference lists for wrestling, girls tennis and track and field for the 2020-21 school year. The top individual awards in wrestling were given to Newton-Conover’s Ryan Walker (wrestler of the year) and West Lincoln’s Butch Ross (coach of the year).

In girls tennis, Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison (player of the year) and East Lincoln’s Rollin Mackel (coach of the year) were honored. Additionally, award winners in track and field were as follows: North Lincoln’s Anaia Maynor (girls sprinter of the year), Angie Allen (girls distance runner of the year), Chloe Soorus (girls field events MVP), Jerry Castro (girls coach of the year) and Ty Castro (boys field events MVP) and Lake Norman Charter’s Blaise Atkinson (boys sprinter of the year), Grant Howlett (boys distance runner of the year) and Craig Zamiara (boys coach of the year).