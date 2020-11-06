South Fork 2A Conference details COVID-19 protocols

- Credentialed media may enter the gym, with a limit of one reporter and one photographer per print outlet. Each outlet must send the names of the attendee(s) to the athletic director of the host school before noon on game days to be placed on the media list for that particular event.

- Reporters will not be permitted to sit at press tables, and will instead be directed to assigned seats where they must remain for the duration of the event (unless visiting the restroom or concession stand). Photographers are not allowed to move out of their designated areas.

- Access to the coaches will be made available within 15 minutes of the conclusion of the match. As of right now, only the home coach will be accessible, but conference athletic directors are set to discuss making both coaches as well as one player from the winning team available as well.

Notes: All of the information shared during Friday morning’s remote press conference is subject to change, and the South Fork 2A Conference reserves the right to amend rules and practices from one sport to the next. Anyone not complying with conference protocols — which have been adopted in accordance with guidelines set by the NCHSAA, the NCDHHS and Local Education Agencies — will be removed from the facility and not allowed to return.... Several schedules for the 2020-21 school year have been released by the South Fork 2A Conference and other local conferences including the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and those will be printed (or reprinted in some cases) in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

