South Fork 2A Conference approves schedules for 4 sports

MAIDEN — South Fork 2A Conference administrator Butch Parker met with media members on Tuesday at Maiden High School to provide an update on regular-season schedules for the league’s eight teams. Other matters were also discussed, including the addition of live internet streams and the cancellation of conference tournaments for most sports.

The South Fork 2A Conference includes Catawba County schools Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover, while East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln, West Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter round out the conference. Volleyball and cross country are scheduled to begin playing in November, with starting months for the remaining sports as follows: swimming in December; basketball and boys soccer in January; football in February; softball, girls soccer, golf and boys tennis in March; and baseball, wrestling, girls tennis and track and field in April.

Since the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has required that schools play conference-only schedules during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Fork 2A Conference has been in the process of drafting regular-season schedules for its member schools. Several have been proposed and are still awaiting approval, while the schedules for volleyball, basketball, boys soccer and football have been adopted.