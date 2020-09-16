South Fork 2A Conference approves schedules for 4 sports

MAIDEN — South Fork 2A Conference administrator Butch Parker met with media members on Tuesday at Maiden High School to provide an update on regular-season schedules for the league’s eight teams. Other matters were also discussed, including the addition of live internet streams and the cancellation of conference tournaments for most sports.
The South Fork 2A Conference includes Catawba County schools Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover, while East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln, West Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter round out the conference. Volleyball and cross country are scheduled to begin playing in November, with starting months for the remaining sports as follows: swimming in December; basketball and boys soccer in January; football in February; softball, girls soccer, golf and boys tennis in March; and baseball, wrestling, girls tennis and track and field in April.
Since the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has required that schools play conference-only schedules during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Fork 2A Conference has been in the process of drafting regular-season schedules for its member schools. Several have been proposed and are still awaiting approval, while the schedules for volleyball, basketball, boys soccer and football have been adopted.
Here’s a rundown of the approved schedules for those four sports:
VOLLEYBALL (14-GAME REGULAR SEASON)
• Tuesday, Nov. 17: East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, Maiden at Bandys
• Thursday, Nov. 19: Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln, Bandys at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Monday, Nov. 23: Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, Lincolnton at Bandys, North Lincoln at East Lincoln
• Tuesday, Nov. 24: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Bandys
• Tuesday, Dec. 1: Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, Bandys at West Lincoln, Maiden at East Lincoln
• Thursday, Dec. 3: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover, East Lincoln at West Lincoln, North Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Tuesday, Dec. 8: West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Maiden, Bandys at North Lincoln
• Thursday, Dec. 10: Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at West Lincoln, Bandys at Maiden
• Friday, Dec. 18: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, East Lincoln at North Lincoln, Bandys at Lincolnton
• Monday, Dec. 21: Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton at West Lincoln, Maiden at North Lincoln, Bandys at East Lincoln
• Tuesday, Dec. 22: Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Bandys, East Lincoln at Maiden
• Monday, Dec. 28: Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Maiden, West Lincoln at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at North Lincoln
• Wednesday, Dec. 30: Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln, East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Maiden at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Bandys
• Tuesday, Jan. 5: North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Bandys, Maiden at West Lincoln, Lincolnton at East Lincoln
BASKETBALL (14-GAME REGULAR SEASON)
• Tuesday, Jan. 5: Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, Bandys at Maiden
• Friday, Jan. 8: North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Bandys, Maiden at West Lincoln, East Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Tuesday, Jan. 12: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, Bandys at Lincolnton, East Lincoln at North Lincoln
• Friday, Jan. 15: Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton at West Lincoln, Maiden at North Lincoln, Bandys at East Lincoln
• Tuesday, Jan. 19: Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Bandys, East Lincoln at Maiden
• Friday, Jan. 22: Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Maiden, West Lincoln at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at North Lincoln
• Tuesday, Jan. 26: Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln, East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln, Maiden at Lincolnton
• Friday, Jan. 29: East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at West Lincoln, Maiden at Bandys
• Tuesday, Feb. 2: Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln, Bandys at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Maiden, Lincolnton at East Lincoln
• Friday, Feb. 5: Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Lincolnton at Bandys, North Lincoln at East Lincoln
• Tuesday, Feb. 9: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Bandys
• Friday, Feb. 12: Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, Bandys at West Lincoln, Maiden at East Lincoln
• Tuesday, Feb. 16: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover, East Lincoln at West Lincoln, North Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Friday, Feb. 19: West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Maiden, Bandys at North Lincoln
BOYS SOCCER (14-GAME REGULAR SEASON)
• Monday, Jan. 25: East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, Maiden at Bandys
• Wednesday, Jan. 27: Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln, Bandys at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Monday, Feb. 1: Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, Lincolnton at Bandys, North Lincoln at East Lincoln
• Wednesday, Feb. 3: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Bandys
• Monday, Feb. 8: Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, Bandys at West Lincoln, Maiden at East Lincoln
• Wednesday, Feb. 10: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover, East Lincoln at West Lincoln, North Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Monday, Feb. 15: West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Maiden, Bandys at North Lincoln
• Wednesday, Feb. 17: Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at West Lincoln, Bandys at Maiden
• Monday, Feb. 22: North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Bandys, Maiden at West Lincoln, Lincolnton at East Lincoln
• Wednesday, Feb. 24: Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Bandys at Lincolnton, East Lincoln at North Lincoln
• Monday, March 1: Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton at West Lincoln, Maiden at North Lincoln, Bandys at East Lincoln
• Wednesday, March 3: Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Bandys, East Lincoln at Maiden
• Monday, March 8: Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Maiden, West Lincoln at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at North Lincoln
• Wednesday, March 10: Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln, East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Maiden at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Bandys
FOOTBALL (7-GAME REGULAR SEASON)
• Friday, Feb. 26: East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, Maiden at Bandys
• Friday, March 5: Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln, Bandys at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Friday, March 12: Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, Lincolnton at Bandys, North Lincoln at East Lincoln
• Friday, March 19: Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton, North Lincoln at Maiden, East Lincoln at Bandys
• Friday, March 26: Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, Bandys at West Lincoln, Maiden at East Lincoln
• Friday, April 2: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover, East Lincoln at West Lincoln, North Lincoln at Lincolnton
• Friday, April 9: West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, Lincolnton at Maiden, Bandys at North Lincoln
OTHER NEWS AND NOTES
A South Fork 2A Conference website is currently in the works, and it will include team pages for all eight of the league’s member schools. Many of the schools in the conference have reached deals with a local production company to provide live internet streams of their home games on the website for volleyball, basketball, football, softball, baseball and soccer. Per game and full season deals will be offered for each sport.
Conference tournaments are only planned for cross country and swimming due to COVID-19 restrictions, but players and coaches of the year will still be awarded in all sports. Additionally, for the 2020-21 school year only, there will be no fine levied against a JV team that is forced to fold at midseason.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!