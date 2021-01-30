South Fork 2A Conference announces football protocols

The South Fork 2A Conference sent out a press release on Friday afternoon announcing the procedures that have been put in place for the 2020-21 high school football season, which is set to begin on Feb. 26. They include an earlier start time, limited spectators and one less varsity team.

Here’s a look at some of the major details shared in the press release:

• Lake Norman Charter will not field a varsity football team this year, leaving the South Fork 2A with seven varsity teams (Bandys, Maiden, Newton-Conover, East Lincoln, North Lincoln, Lincolnton and West Lincoln) for a total of six regular-season contests apiece. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association previously mandated a maximum of seven regular-season games per team, but it is unlikely that any South Fork 2A squads will be able to find a seventh opponent this close to the start of the season, though they are permitted to do so.

• All South Fork 2A games, both JV and varsity, will kick off at 7 p.m. Varsity games have typically started at 7:30 p.m., with JV contests beginning at 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Attendance will be limited to 100 total spectators, but no visiting fans will be allowed in the stadium. Tickets for home fans will be limited to family members and must be purchased in advance for $7 per event.