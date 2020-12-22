South Fork 2A announces changes to volleyball schedule

The South Fork 2A Conference sent out a press release Monday with revisions to the remaining schedule for the eight varsity volleyball teams in the league. Catawba County schools Maiden, Bandys and Newton-Conover, Lincoln County schools East Lincoln, North Lincoln, West Lincoln and Lincolnton and Mecklenburg County’s Lake Norman Charter make up the South Fork 2A, which was established in 2017.

In order to get the number of remaining matches in to meet the Jan. 8 deadline for final contests as established by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, not all South Fork 2A squads will play the 14 matches on their original schedules. The revised league schedule includes a doubleheader and a tri-match next week, and the conference champion will be determined based on an 11-match schedule, meaning each of the top five teams are permitted to drop one contest that they played against the bottom three teams.

The South Fork 2A will receive two automatic state playoff berths, although an additional team could make it in as a wild card. No conference tournament will be played, a decision that was made prior to the regular season.