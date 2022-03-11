 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Caldwell's Wilkerson signs with Brevard
0 Comments

South Caldwell's Wilkerson signs with Brevard

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaxsen Wilkerson
Photo courtesy of 531 Photography

South Caldwell senior Jaxsen Wilkerson recently signed his national letter of intent to play football and run track and field at Brevard College beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Seated, from left, are his mother Suni Bumgarner, Jaxsen and his father Brent Wilkerson. Standing are South Caldwell assistant football coach Todd Wimberly, principal Robert Bliss, head football coach Casey Justice and athletic director Ethan James.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert