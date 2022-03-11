South Caldwell's Wilkerson signs with Brevard

South Caldwell senior Jaxsen Wilkerson recently signed his national letter of intent to play football and run track and field at Brevard College beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Seated, from left, are his mother Suni Bumgarner, Jaxsen and his father Brent Wilkerson. Standing are South Caldwell assistant football coach Todd Wimberly, principal Robert Bliss, head football coach Casey Justice and athletic director Ethan James.