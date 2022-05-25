South Caldwell's Webb signs with Caldwell for baseball

South Caldwell senior Eli Webb signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute next season. On the front row, from left, are his sister Emi, his mother Paula, Eli and his father Bobby. On the back row are coaches Jeff Tomlin and Myron Day, Eli's brother Ethan Webb, South Caldwell head coach Jeff Parham, South Caldwell athletic director/assistant baseball coach Ethan James and South Caldwell principal Robert Bliss.