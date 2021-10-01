South Caldwell's Tomberlin signs with Milligan for swimming

South Caldwell senior Ben Tomberlin recently signed his national letter of intent to swim at Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tennessee, next year. Seated, from left, are his father and South Caldwell head swim coach Brent Tomberlin, Ben and his mother Beverly Tomberlin. Standing are South Caldwell assistant swim coach Maura Schaffer, former South Caldwell track and cross country coach Dana Smith, South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James, YMCA swim coach Jon Jolley and former Lenoir swim coach Todd King.