 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Caldwell's Tomberlin signs with Milligan for swimming
0 Comments

South Caldwell's Tomberlin signs with Milligan for swimming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Tomberlin
Erin Johnston/South Caldwell Sports Information Director

South Caldwell senior Ben Tomberlin recently signed his national letter of intent to swim at Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tennessee, next year. Seated, from left, are his father and South Caldwell head swim coach Brent Tomberlin, Ben and his mother Beverly Tomberlin. Standing are South Caldwell assistant swim coach Maura Schaffer, former South Caldwell track and cross country coach Dana Smith, South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James, YMCA swim coach Jon Jolley and former Lenoir swim coach Todd King.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert