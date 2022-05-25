 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Caldwell's Miller signs with Brevard for basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
Olivia Miller
Photo courtesy of 531 Photography

South Caldwell senior Olivia Miller signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Brevard College next season. Seated, from left, are her mother Shaina Thomas, Olivia, her father Lonnie Thomas and her brother Gavin Thomas. Standing are South Caldwell principal Robert Bliss, Olivia's sister Haley Thomas, South Caldwell head coach Jeff Parham and South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles knock off Alexander Central

Eagles knock off Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team entered the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, but on F…

State track meets start today

State track meets start today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its largest sporting event during the academic year when the state track and fie…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert