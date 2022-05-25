South Caldwell's Miller signs with Brevard for basketball

South Caldwell senior Olivia Miller signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Brevard College next season. Seated, from left, are her mother Shaina Thomas, Olivia, her father Lonnie Thomas and her brother Gavin Thomas. Standing are South Caldwell principal Robert Bliss, Olivia's sister Haley Thomas, South Caldwell head coach Jeff Parham and South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James.