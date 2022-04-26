South Caldwell senior Jonah McBurney signed his national letter of intent Monday to wrestle at St. Andrews University this fall. Seated, from left, are his mother Kirsten, Jonah and his father Richard. Standing are coaches Josh Webster of Next Level Wrestling Club in Hickory, Dusty and Dana Smith of South Caldwell and South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James.
South Caldwell's McBurney signs with St. Andrews for wrestling
