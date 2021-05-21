South Caldwell's Mays signs with Guilford for baseball

South Caldwell senior Josh Mays recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Guilford College next season. Seated, from left, are his father John Mays II, Josh Mays and his mother Julie Mays. Standing are his niece Leighton, his brother John Mays III, South Caldwell head coach and athletic director Jeff Parham, Shawn Witherspoon and Grant Rembert (his brother Dylan Mays was also there by phone).