South Caldwell senior Easton King signed his national letter of intent on Friday to play baseball at Brevard College after graduation. Seated, from left, are his mother Stacie, Easton and his father Jason. Standing are South Caldwell athletic director Ethan James, Easton's sister Charleigh King and brother Remington King, South Caldwell head baseball coach Jeff Parham and South Caldwell principal Rob Bliss.
South Caldwell's King signs with Brevard for baseball
