South Caldwell senior Dylan Dula signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday to play baseball at Pfeiffer University after graduation. Seated, from left, are his father Darrin, Dylan and his mother Natascha. Standing are South Caldwell principal Rob Bliss, South Caldwell head baseball coach Jeff Parham and South Caldwell assistant baseball coach and athletic director Ethan James.
South Caldwell's Dula signs with Pfeiffer for baseball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visiting Hickory Christian Academy brought the fight to Hickory High during Tuesday night’s boys basketball game. In fact, the Knights led for…
For many championship-caliber teams, there are often look-in-the mirror moments — or perhaps, a light switch event.
CATAWBA — For the first time since 2018, the Bandys boys basketball team is 4-0. And for the second time in as many weeks, a hard-fought win o…
NEWTON — Newton-Conover’s girls basketball team stretched open a tight game in the third quarter and went on to rout visiting Hickory High 62-…
St. Stephens emerged victorious during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, finishing with 175 …
Hickory High senior edge rusher Rico Walker, 8, shown here helping teammate Ellis Chappell, 23, bring down Alexander Central's Robert Young in…
TROUTMAN — The Alexander Central girls and boys basketball teams both defeated South Iredell on the road Friday, with the Cougars’ girls squad…
MAIDEN — The Bandys wrestling team defeated Maiden 57-22 on the road Thursday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener. With the win…
In recent weeks, several honors have been announced for high school athletes in area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, Western Foothills 3A…
After a slow start to the winter season — two short weeks and a week of mostly blowouts — things ought to pick up this week with an excellent …