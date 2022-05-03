 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Caldwell's Connor signs with North Greenville

  • Updated
  • 0
Connor
Photo courtesy of South Caldwell High School

South Caldwell senior Will Connor recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at North Greenville University in South Carolina this fall. Seated, from left, are his father David, Will and his brother Jesse. Standing are South Caldwell assistant football coach Todd Wimberly, head football coach Casey Justice, athletic director Ethan James and principal Rob Bliss.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert