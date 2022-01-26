South Caldwell’s Anderson announced for NCHSAA HOF

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its Hall of Fame classes for 2021 and 2022 on Wednesday, with current South Caldwell boys basketball coach Danny Anderson being revealed as one of four 2022 inductees. The Caldwell County native has been a basketball coach for nearly 40 years and has won over 700 games.

Anderson’s first head coaching stint was at Madison-Mayodan from 1982-85, followed by a stretch at Starmount from 1985-92. He was the athletic director and basketball coach at West Caldwell from 1992-2015 before moving to Maiden from 2015-19, and he has been the coach at South Caldwell since leaving the Blue Devils.

Anderson has won 20 Coach of the Year awards and has seen 23 of his teams earn top-10 rankings in statewide polls. He led West Caldwell to three state runner-up finishes (1994, 1999, 2010) and his squads have captured 16 conference titles, 12 conference tournament championships, 12 sectional titles and three regional championships, with all but two of his teams reaching the state playoffs.

The 2021 NCHSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19, so the 2021 and 2022 classes will both be enshrined during a banquet on Aug. 20 at the Embassy Suites in Cary. Ticket information will be released in March.

The remaining list of 2021 and 2022 NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductees is available at www.nchsaa.org.