South Caldwell falls victim to McDowell's 7th-inning blitz

HUDSON — One week prior, the South Caldwell baseball team rallied in the seventh inning on the road at Hickory for a crucial win. Friday night the tables were turned on the Spartans as visiting McDowell broke a 3-all tie with six unearned runs in the top of the seventh for a 9-5 win to avenge the Titans’ only loss of the season thus far.
“It’s just the game of baseball,” South Caldwell coach Jeff Parham said. “The game is crazy. It's a great game, you don’t know what’s going to happen. This is a tough one.”
The Titans, tied with St. Stephens entering the game with South Caldwell just a game back in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, came out swinging and nicked Spartans starter Elias Morales for a run in the first inning on Dusty Revis’ leadoff triple to right field followed by Chapel Matson’s base hit up the middle.
McDowell added two more runs with two outs in the second inning to go ahead 3-0.
“I was proud of the kids. They battled back,” Parham said. “I was proud of the guys for fighting and give ourselves a chance.”
Revis, McDowell’s starter, was cruising through calm waters through four innings and had retired 10 straight South Caldwell batters after Eli Webb’s two-out double in the first inning. But in the fifth, the bottom half of the Spartans’ batting order opened the frame with four straight singles.
Ryan Parrish, Gavin Barlow, Mason Reising and Max Runquist all registered base hits to score a run and load the bases with no outs.
“I’ve got good kids,” Parham said. “I’ve got some gritty kids in that bottom lineup that are going to fight.”
Isaiah Kirby’s fielder’s choice brought home another run for South Caldwell and with two outs and the bases loaded, Avery Raynor was hit by a pitch to tie the score.
McDowell loaded the bases in the sixth inning, but Spartans reliever Webb got the final out of the inning on a groundout to short.
In the seventh inning, Webb and the Spartans wouldn’t be as fortunate.
Ben Barnes started things for the Titans with a one-out single. After Webb struck out the next McDowell hitter looking, the bottom fell out. A hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases with two outs. The Titans’ ninth batter in the lineup, Logan Duncan, launched a towering fly ball to deep center field. The Spartans outfielder tracked the high fly ball in the night sky all the way to the fence but couldn’t hang on.
“It’s tough, it’s tough,” Parham said about corralling the high fly in the night sky. “That’s just the way it is sometimes.”
The Titans then got doubles by Revis and Three Young sandwiched around a walk to add three more runs for a 9-3 advantage with three outs to go.
Revis was forced to turn the ball over to Ty Smith for McDowell because of the pitch count. The Spartans didn’t run up the white flag and rallied for two runs when Smith hit one batter and walked another — both with the bases loaded.
However, Smith logged the final out of the game on a groundball back to the mound. An errant throw drew Michael Lewis off the base, but Lewis dived and touched the sack with his glove just ahead of the runner for the final out.
Parham admitted the Spartans made things tough on themselves by issuing five free passes and hitting four McDowell batters.
“Sometimes the game is hard as it is,” Parham said. “And when you give free passes and stuff like that it makes it tough.”
Revis had a big night at the plate and on the mound for the Titans, now winners of seven straight at 9-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play. Revis had a triple and two doubles, plus was hit by a pitch and intentionally walked. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
Revis got the pitching decision as well, going six full innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits, eight strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman. Young added a single and a double with an RBI for McDowell, and Barnes also had a single and double.
South Caldwell banged out eight hits with Barlow getting two singles and driving in a run. Kirby and Webb each had a double.
Morales started for the Spartans and went 4 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits, hit two batters, struck out three and allowed three earned runs. Webb finished the game and was charged with the loss even though all six runs against him were unearned. He allowed four hits, fanned two, walked five and hit two batters.
South Caldwell, now 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference play, will play Tuesday at St. Stephens. McDowell will play a nonconference game at Burns that same night.
McDowell: 120 000 6 — 9 11 0
South Caldwell: 000 030 2 — 5 8 2
WP: Dusty Revis
LP: Eli Webb