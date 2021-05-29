South Caldwell falls victim to McDowell's 7th-inning blitz

Revis was forced to turn the ball over to Ty Smith for McDowell because of the pitch count. The Spartans didn’t run up the white flag and rallied for two runs when Smith hit one batter and walked another — both with the bases loaded.

However, Smith logged the final out of the game on a groundball back to the mound. An errant throw drew Michael Lewis off the base, but Lewis dived and touched the sack with his glove just ahead of the runner for the final out.

Parham admitted the Spartans made things tough on themselves by issuing five free passes and hitting four McDowell batters.

“Sometimes the game is hard as it is,” Parham said. “And when you give free passes and stuff like that it makes it tough.”

Revis had a big night at the plate and on the mound for the Titans, now winners of seven straight at 9-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play. Revis had a triple and two doubles, plus was hit by a pitch and intentionally walked. He scored twice and drove in two runs.

Revis got the pitching decision as well, going six full innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits, eight strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman. Young added a single and a double with an RBI for McDowell, and Barnes also had a single and double.