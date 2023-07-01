The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association announced its 2023 all-state selections for high school softball on Friday, with a total of 18 players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties making the cut.

Bandys put junior pitcher/shortstop Owyen Lyall on the 2A all-state team, along with sophomores Avery Alexander (catcher/second baseman) and Paige Barrymore (outfielder). They were joined by Maiden juniors Macy Michael (shortstop) and Averie Waddell (catcher), as well as West Caldwell sophomore pitcher Abby Bowman and freshman shortstop Daylann Patterson.

Fred T. Foard had two players make the 3A all-state team. Junior catcher/shortstop Riley Vogel was one, while freshman pitcher/third baseman Karsyn Sigmon was the other.

Alexander Central put five players on the 4A all-state team, including juniors Ava Chapman (third baseman) and Kenzie Church (second baseman). Freshmen Kensley Davis (outfielder), Lainey Russell (outfielder) and Mcartney Harrington (catcher) were the other Cougars named to the squad.

Joining Alexander Central’s quintet on the 4A team were four South Caldwell players: seniors Kaylee Anderson (catcher) and Kadie Becker (pitcher) and sophomore outfielders Emily Coffey and Brooklyn Johnson.

All of the aforementioned players were also named to the All-District 7 team, which was released on June 22. Michael was the 2A player of the year for District 7 and Bowman was the 2A pitcher of the year, while Vogel was a co-player of the year for the 3A classification and Sigmon was the 3A pitcher of the year.

Other area players landing on the All-District 7 2A squad were as follows: from Bandys, junior pitcher Ellie Hale and sophomores Haven Helton (pitcher/outfielder) and Sydni Knuckles (utility player); from Maiden, seniors Tristan Smalling (pitcher/designated player) and Miranda Valerio (second baseman/outfielder), sophomore outfielder Olivia Wray and freshman pitcher/second baseman Raegan Rembert; and from West Caldwell, junior catcher Lyndsey Brookshire.

Additional area players on the All-District 7 3A team included Foard senior pitcher/outfielder Alyssa Smith, Hibriten’s Zoey Walker (senior utility player), Sydney Wike (senior first baseman) and Emma Poarch (junior pitcher/catcher/shortstop) and Hickory juniors Kami Bolick (catcher/first baseman) and Abby Puett (shortstop).

Rounding out the All-District 7 area selections were the following 4A players: junior outfielder Anna Jordan from Alexander Central and the South Caldwell trio of juniors Kennedy Crouch (first baseman) and Liz Jarden (second baseman) and sophomore shortstop Sydnee Bumgarner.