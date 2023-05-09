The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets Monday for the state softball tournament. A total of 14 teams from conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record earned spots in the tournament, which begins with the first round on Tuesday. Winners advance to the second round on Friday.

Alexander Central, which got the No. 2 slot in the 4A West, opens at home. Other teams playing at home in the first round include 4A South Caldwell, Fred T. Foard, East Lincoln and Ashe County in the 3A bracket, Maiden and Bandys in the 2A playoffs and Draughn in 1A.

Three teams will break their postseason droughts including West Caldwell (2018), East Burke (2017) and Ashe County (2014). West Caldwell is seeking the program’s first playoff win.

Below are capsules of the area teams, along with key players (supplied by coaches or taken from MaxPreps), as well as comments from some of the coaches who submitted the key to their team’s success.

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 31 TC ROBERSON (7-13) at NO. 2 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (18-4), 6 p.m.

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, tournament champion, 90-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 10 state titles (Last 2018))

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key players: P Laney Wike, So.; 3B Ava Chapman, Jr.; OF Kensley Davis, Fr.

Hamby’s comments: Our key to success is our pitching as it has to keep us in the game and let us do our thing at the plate on offense. We need to continue to execute defensively and keep hitting.

Next up: No. 18 Lake Norman (12-11) or No. 15 South Mecklenburg (18-5)

NO. 23 PAGE (12-6) at NO. 10 SOUTH CALDWELL (15-4), 6 p.m.

About the Spartans (Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion, 32-21 NCHSAA playoff, 1 state title (2019))

Coach: Casey Justice

Key players: OF Brooklyn Johnson; P Kadie Becker, Sr.; 1B Kennedy Crouch, Jr.; Kenzie Clontz, Jr.

Next up: No. 26 Providence (10-11) or No. 7 Hough (15-5)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 31 HIBRITEN (8-16) at NO. 2 OAK GROVE (20-3), 6 p.m.

About the Panthers (Wildcard entry, 7-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brittany Morton

Key players: P Zoey Walker, Sr.; P Savanah Whisnant, Fr.; Sydney Wike, Sr.; Emma Poarch, Jr.

Next up: No. 18 Kings Mountain (13-7) or No. 15 Southern Guilford (16-5)

NO. 20 EAST GUILFORD (11-8) at NO. 13 FRED T. FOARD (14-4), 6 p.m.

About the Tigers: (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 34-21 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1998))

Coach: Kolleen Willis

Key players: P Karsyn Sigmon, Fr.; P Alyssa Smith, Sr. C Riley Vogel, Jr. 2B Alexis Stuebe, Fr.

Next up: No. 29 Forestview (13-10) or No. 4 West Rowan (18-3)

NO. 28 MONTGOMERY CENTRAL (11-13) at NO. 5 EAST LINCOLN (17-1), 6 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A Champion, 12-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key players: C Betsy Eatmon, Sr.; OF Taniyan Thomas, So.; OF Tatum Martin, Jr.; OF Jaelyn Freeston, Sr.; P Leah Correll, Sr.

Next up: No. 21 Pisgah (12-8) or No. 12 Central Cabarrus (15-5)

NO. 27 NORTH LINCOLN (12-12) at NO. 6 CREST (18-3)

About the Knights (Wildcard entry, 25-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Breanna Tapp

Key players: CF C.G. Dellinger; C Maddy Borges; P/LF Ellie Rinkus; 3B Emily Broome

Tapp’s comments: Our keys are keeping the bats hot behind solid defense and pitching.

Next up: No. 22 Ledford (10-8) or No. 11 Carson (15-8)

NO. 26 NORTH IREDELL (13-8) at NO. 7 ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (19-5)

About the Raiders (Wildcard entry, 14-8 NCSHAA playoffs)

First appearance since 2014

Coach: David Riddle

Key players: SS Martha Parlier, Jr.; Barrett Williams, Fr.; Dilynn Norris, Fr.; P Kynlie Moss, Fr.

Riddle’s comments: We have played some good competition and competed into late innings against some very good teams, so we are confident we can compete in a playoff environment. These are exciting times as we continue to build this program.

Next up: No. 23 South Rowan (13-9) or No. 10 North Davidson (14-5)

NO. 25 CENTRAL DAVIDSON (8-14) at NO. 8 ASHE COUNTY (13-6)

About the Huskies (Northwestern 3A representative, 3-8 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Justin Wood

Key players: P Maleah Lovell, So.; Becka Wonsick, Sr.; Ally Greer, So. Hannah Osborne, So.

Next up: No. 24 Tuscola (10-9) or No. 9 Parkwood (13-9)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 28 OWEN (12-7) at NO. 5 MAIDEN (18-3), 6 p.m.

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 8-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Heath Kiser

Key players: SS Mary Michael, Jr.; C Avery Waddell, Jr.; P/2B Raegan Rembert, Fr.; P/1B Tristan Smalling, Sr.

Kiser’s comments: The key for our success is to play clean defense, have good at bats, eliminate mistakes on the bases and enjoy the moment.

Next up: No. 21 West Stokes (8-12) or No. 12 R-S Central (17-3)

NO. 27 PATTON (10-13) AT NO. 26 EAST RUTHERFORD (15-6)

About the Panthers (Wild card entry, 2-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Edwin James

Key players: P Marleigh Carswell, So.; Kara Redwine, So.; Lindsey Devine, Jr.

James’ comments: Our team will have to put together a complete game. Pitching, hitting and fielding all need to be on point for our success.

Next up: No. 22 East Surry (13-9) or No. 11 Madison (12-9)

NO. 26 EAST BURKE (11-11) at NO. 7 BURNS (18-6)

About the Cavaliers (Wildcard entry, 5-8, NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Tracy Greene

Key players: P Addy Fortenberry, So.; P Kaylee Paige, Jr.; SS/C/OF Kyndal Morrison, So.; 3B Madyson Johnson, Sr.; OF Grace Hammack, Jr.; 1B Katherine Greene, Jr.

Next up: No. 23 North Stanly (12-10) or No. 10 Mt. Pleasant (14-10)

NO. 20 BREVARD (14-6) at NO. 13 BANDYS (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

About the Trojans (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 13-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Todd Smith

Key players: P Owyen Lyall, Jr.; P Ellie Hale, Jr.; Util Avery Alexander, So.; 1B Paige Barrymore, So.; OF Haven Helton, So.

Smith’s comments: Our key to success is utilizing our strong pitching staff and limiting the opponents walks, being selfless teammates and accepting their roles during the game because each game may bring a different role for any given player. We have to do what it takes to generate runs when we have runners in scoring position and our bench producing when they are called upon.

Next up: No. 29 Randleman (7-15) or No. 4 West Stanly (23-1)

NO. 18 WEST CALDWELL (21-6) at NO. 15 PROVIDENCE GROVE (13-8), 6 p.m.

About the Warriors (Catawba Valley 2A tournament champion, 0-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Scott Herman

Key players: P Abby Bowman, So. Daylynn Patterson, Fr.; Madden Triplett, So.; Lyndsey Brookshire, Jr.

Next up: No. 31 East Davidson (10-8) or No. 2 SW Randolph (19-1)

NO. 17 WEST LINCOLN (17-8) at NO. 16 FORBUSH (18-8)

About the Rebels (Wildcard entry, 20-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Allan Chapman

Key players: Stacia Cowan, Carolina Robinson, Gracie Elmore

Chapman’s comments: Pitching will be the key to our success. If we are able to keep our opponents from having a big inning, and our offense continues to produce, we should give ourselves a chance to win at the end of any game.

Next up: No. 32 East Gaston (7-11) or No. 1 McMichael (24-0)

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 17 GRAY STONE DAY (10-9) at NO. 16 DRAUGHN (19-4)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A co-champion, 11-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Cozort

Next up: No. 32 Cornerstone Charter (4-13) or No. 1 South Stokes (20-1)