The red hot Alexander Central Cougars (6-1) won their third straight game Tuesday with a 9-0 drumming of the West Wilkes Blackhawks (0-5).

Alexander was led by a balanced scoring attack with 10 different Cougar players getting on the stat sheet. Said Suaste, Jeremiah Bennett and Jaylen Bennett led the scoring with two goals apiece, while Izzy Ayers had one goal and one assist.

Ethan Holdren had one save in the shutout win.

Alexander will have to wait another week for Northwestern 3A/4A conference play to start. They will face Cuthbertson (2-1-1) at home in a non-conference game on Monday.

Charlotte Catholic 3 Hickory 2

Hickory dropped to 4-2-2 with a 3-2 loss to Charlotte Catholic (2-3-1) on Wednesday. Justin Ortiz and Jayden Felder scored for the Red Tornadoes while Watts Tate had five saves in goal, and Harper Hendrix had two.

The Red Tornadoes will face East Lincoln (2-1-2) on the road to begin conference play on Monday.

St. Stephens 1 West Caldwell 1

The St. Stephens Indians (5-1-1) finished off their non-conference season with a tie against the West Caldwell Warriors on Thursday.

The tie comes on the heels of an 8-0 rout of the Maiden Blue Devils (3-4) on Wednesday. Collin Buff led a balanced St. Stephens attack in that game with two goals and three assists. In all, nine St. Stephens players got on the stat sheet against Maiden.

The Indians will take on West Iredell (1-2-2) at home in their conference opener on Monday. Maiden’s conference opener will be a road game at East Burke (0-5-1).

Bandys 1 Forrest Hills 1

The Bandys Trojans (4-2-1) played to a tie with the Forrest Hills Yellowjackets (2-5-1) in their final non-conference game of the preseason. Bandys will begin conference play on Monday at home against West Lincoln.

Enka 4 Fred T. Foard 1

The Foard Tigers fell to 1-4-2 with a home loss to Enka (7-0) Wednesday. The loss comes on the heels of Foard’s first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over South Point (1-3-1) last week.